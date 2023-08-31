Jalin Hyatt gets flamed by fans for switching to Odell Beckham Jr.'s no.13 jersey - "Take off his number you fraud"

Jalin Hyatt has decided to take Odell Beckham Jr.'s old number 13 New York Giants jersey and we can only characterize that as a bold move. The jersey was most famously worn in recent years by the current Baltimore Ravens wide receiver. His 390 receptions for the Giants are the fourth-most in franchise history.

So, for a rookie to choose that number brings additional pressure and expectations on him from the fans. And they are already letting him know their views on social media.

NFL fans unhappy with Jalin Hyatt stealing Odell Beckham Jr.'s spotlight

Jalin Hyatt came to the Giants in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He began with the number 84 jersey but has now decided to begin the regular season wearing number 13. It naturally elicited many responses on social media. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

What went down with the no. 13 jersey?

Odell Beckham Jr. famously wore the number 13 jersey for the New York Giants but he is now ancient history for the franchise. He has since moved to the Baltimore Ravens via the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams. So, there is no reason why Jalin Hyatt cannot pick this jersey.

He was wearing the number 84 before the roster was finalized. After David Sills was released and this number became free, he took it. He wore number 11 with the University of Tennessee but that number was not available to him. Unlike 13, that number has been retired to honor Phil Simms.

Jalin Hyatt has promised to emerge from the shadows of Odell Beckham Jr. and create his own legacy. He told the franchise,

"It was no problem (with No. 84). I was trying to decide which one I wanted. If I wanted to stick with 84 or try to do something different, but I decided 13. There's no story behind it. I just want to start my own legacy with it and do my best for the Giants in number 13."

Ultimately, it will all depend on what Jalin Hyatt does wearing the jersey. Odell Beckham Jr. is loved because of his production for the New York Giants. If the rookie receiver can replicate that and help the franchise kick on from their playoff appearance last year, fans will quickly move on from their former flame to their current one. The number on the shirt does not matter as much as the numbers he puts up on the field.

