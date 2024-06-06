  • NFL
  • Jalin Hyatt sets playoff expectations for Daniel Jones-led Giants in 2024 NFL season: "That's what we want to do"

Jalin Hyatt sets playoff expectations for Daniel Jones-led Giants in 2024 NFL season: "That's what we want to do"

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 06, 2024 18:37 GMT
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals
Jalin Hyatt sets playoff expectations for Daniel Jones-led Giants in 2024 NFL season

Jalin Hyatt is setting his sights high for the Giants after Daniel Jones returns to lead the team. The quarterback tore his ACL in Week 9 of the 2023 season and missed the rest of the year as New York failed to qualify for the playoffs. It came one season after they made it to the Divisional Round in the postseason and Brian Daboll was named head coach of the year.

Many said that last season was a reversion to the mean for a limited Giants team but second-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is keen to disagree. He certainly believes that 2023 was an aberration and they have the quality to make the playoffs. He told reporters,

"Looking at our team. What we got. ... We have a playoff team. That's what we want to do. That's our focus and we're gonna get there."
also-read-trending Trending

Jalin Hyatt and Malik Nabers have to shine for Daniel Jones to lead the team to the playoffs

The Giants might be dreaming about the playoffs but if they do get there, they will have to do so without the services of Saquon Barkley. The running back, who was often the offensive spark for many of their victories in recent years, joined the Philadelphia Eagles and will be facing them as a divisional rival.

That means that the passing game, which has often faltered, needs to be firing on all cylinders. Daniel Jones will certainly need to be at the top of his game but he won't be able to do it all alone. He will need offensive help and Malik Nabers, the Giants' first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will have to step up and record some big numbers.

But the quarterback will also need Jalin Hyatt. He was highly touted when he entered the league last year but in a disappointing season for the team and the player, he recorded just 373 yards in 17 games. But his average per reception was 16.2 yards as he had just 23 receptions and started only seven games. He will need to train harder and provide Daniel Jones with another offensive option.

Jalin Hyatt looked to have bulked up a bit when he spoke to the receivers and Giants fans will be heartened by the confidence he has in this team. But when the regular season starts, it will be all about the results. It was something that they could not get last year, despite entering with even more optimism. They must turn that around for the upcoming season.

