What happened to JaMarcus Russell? No. 1 overall draft pick breaks silence on failed NFL career

The Oakland Raiders drafted quarterback JaMarcus Russell with the first-overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

The quarterback only lasted three seasons in the NFL.

He is considered one of the biggest busts of all time. He ended his career with 18 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and 4,803 passing yards. He completed just 52.1 percent of passes. He never lived up to the hype he had received coming out of college.

Russell recently spoke with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder on the Pivot podcast.

Regarding his time as a Raider, Russell said:

"At LSU, my coach (Nick Saban in 2004, and Les Miles in 2005 and 2006) wanted to coach me," Russell recalled. "[They] wanted me to do well. Others around me as well. In Oakland, I didn't feel that. [Quarterbacks coach] John DeFilippo and [Offensive coordinator] Greg Knapp wanted me to succeed, but once we had a coaching change, everything switched.

"I didn't feel like they were there for me. The guy they have there now, Derek Carr, they're for him… They just went and got him a receiver [Davante Adams] that will catch anything thrown to him. If you put Tom Brady or Peyton Manning on one of those teams I was on, what do you think would happen?"

Russell added:

"I wasn't doing crazy (expletive). I was trying to chill, relax and win football games. Unfortunately, I wasn't winning. I was dealt a (expletive) hand. I was at practice, and these guys couldn't catch a reverse, much less a 90-yard bomb."

"Everything that went wrong, I take fault in it. I'm not asking for a pity party from nobody, under any circumstances. What happened, happened. Let's move on. Football doesn't last forever. It gave me a great start on life. I'm not mad at nobody. I have no reason to be. Al Davis blessed me."

JaMarcus Russell wants to be labeled the biggest mother*ucking bust

Arkansas Razorbacks v LSU Tigers

Russell was completely transparent and open with the guys on the show about his career. When they asked him about being a bust, he said he wanted to be labled the biggest bust.

Russell said:

"My [expletive] didn't turn out how I wanted it to, or not how they expected it to," said Russell. "But if you're going to call me a 'bust', put 'biggest' on that (expletive) then. That does not bother me. That is not in my world. It doesn't apply to anything I have going on.

"I regret that I wasn't about to become the football player that I once wanted to be as a child. Some (expletive) like Dan Marino. I regret that I couldn't be that guy. Forget who everyone else wanted me to be, it was about who I wanted to be for myself."

While he may have been a bust, at least, Russell is doing better for himself than he was when he was fresh out of the league.

If you use any quotes, please credit the Pivot podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

