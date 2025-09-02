  • home icon
  "Jameis Winston is getting traded": NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart gets named Russell Wilson's backup

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 02, 2025 17:27 GMT
NFL: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Jaxson Dart gets named Russell Wilson's backup - Source: Imagn

With the NFL Week 1 games approaching the New York Giants released the quarterback depth chart for their season opener on Tuesday. Russell Wilson got the starting role with Jason Dart as his backup.

Wilson and Dart were expected to fight for the starting role while veteran quarterback Jameis Winston will be QB3 on the depth chart. Winston was the QB2 on the team's first unofficial depth chart behind Wilson during camp.

NFL fans reacted to the NFL 2025 first-round pick getting placed ahead of Winston on the Giants' depth chart.

"Jameis is getting traded."

"Jamesis Winston should go be a backup for someone like Joe burrow."
"Winston gotta retire man."
Several fans claimed Jaxon Dart will be the QB1 as the season progresses.

"Jaxson will prob be starting by Week 9."
"He will end up with the starting job this year. Wilson ain’t that good."
"He will start this year."
Jaxon Dart, who was selected with the No. 25 pick in the first round of the 2025 draft, played three preseason games and completed 32/47 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Giants roped in Jameis Winston in the offseason as a potential backup to Russell Wilson with Dart in the mix.

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum feels Jaxon Dart should be QB1 over Russell Wilson

While Russell Wilson has been an elite quarterback for more than a decade, former New York Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum feels the veteran is nearing the end of his career.

“Russell Wilson, to me, is an athletically diminished player. He was sacked at a rate 31% above the league average. So is it going to be perfect from Day 1? Absolutely not.
He will make mistakes. But a young, ascending Jaxson Dart is what the New York Giant franchise needs because that’ll make them better in November and December. Russell Wilson, who’s had a good career, is clearly closer to the end.”

Wilson signed a one-year, $10.5 million deal in the offseason in March and was widely expected to be the Giants' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

