Jameis Winston gives verdict on playing for Titans in 2025 ahead of NFL free agency

Jameis Winston is open to playing for the Tennessee Titans next season. Winston will be hitting the free-agent market this offseason as his one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns is set to expire soon.

The 10-season veteran can provide some senior leadership to a franchise in need of a signal-caller next season. One of those clubs could be the Titans. After a very disappointing sophomore season from quarterback Will Levis, Tennessee may be looking to make a change.

Speaking to "The Sick Podcast" at Super Bowl LIX media week, Winston said he'd love to play for Tennessee, as Nashville isn't too far from his home state of Alabama.

"I would love to go to Nashville," Winston said. "I'm from Alabama. Birmingham is two hours down the road from Nashville. Anywhere I get opportunities to play, man, I would love it."

Jameis Winston in search of a new home in 2025

Winston was the first overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent five seasons with the club that drafted him before departing for the New Orleans Saints in 2020. Winston had a four-year stint with the Saints, bouncing from starter to backup, with his run in New Orleans also plagued by injuries along the way.

Last season, Winston signed with Cleveland, seeing significant playing time after quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with an injury. He passed for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Winston has proven capable of filling in for quarterback-needy teams throughout his career, even if it is just on a transitional basis.

Winston could find himself in a situation next season in which he's brought in to join the quarterback room for a team that spends an early draft pick on a rookie signal-caller. Having a veteran with Winston's experience would certainly be a benefit to any young quarterback entering the league.

Several teams at the top of the draft order in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft could be looking to bring in talent, such as Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward. Either one of these young men studying alongside a veteran such as Winston, who has years of experience in the league's fast-paced environment, including playoff appearances, could prove beneficial as they get their feet wet in the NFL.

