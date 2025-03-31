Jameis Winston reveals stance on Giants’ QB approach after signing $8,000,000 contract

Jameis Winston has offered his thoughts on the New York Giants signing Russell Wilson after him and potentially drafting another quarterback. Winston signed a two-year $8 million contract on March 21.

Ad

Five days later, the Giants also signed Wilson to a one-year $10.5 million deal. They could use their third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select their franchise QB of the future. Whether that's Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders remains to be seen, unless New York decides to look elsewhere with its selection.

On Monday, Winston talked about the Giants' QB situation. He doesn't seem bothered by the potential prospect addition and understands it's just business.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Oh yeah, absolutely," Winston said, via Giants Videos. "I knew a free agent signing was gonna come, or maybe even a draft was going to come. But that's their business man, my business is today. And today I have the privilege of finally becoming a Giant.”

Winston played for the Cleveland Browns last season, appearing in 12 games and starting seven. He threw for 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He'll now get the opportunity to perhaps compete for a starting job in New York or serve as the backup to Wilson in one of the league's largest markets.

Ad

Will the New York Giants draft another quarterback ahead of their 2025 season?

NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

With the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, many think that the New York Giants could select Shedeur Sanders. The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick but have been heavily linked to Cam Ward. After hosting Ward for dinner and attending his Pro Day in Miami, it's believed that the Titans will select him.

Ad

That will leave Sanders as the next best available QB on the board. If the Cleveland Browns opt not to take Sanders at No. 2, perhaps the Giants, who have been heavily linked to him in recent months, will pull the trigger.

However, with Wilson and Winston on the roster, New York could ultimately opt to take a different approach with its selection. Should generational talents such as Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter remain on the board, they'll be worth consideration.

The 2025 NFL draft is scheduled on April 24 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.