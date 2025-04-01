Jameis Winston’s wife Breion cracks up as their son Taurus naps through introduction of QB’s $8,000,000 deal in NY

Jameis Winston joined the New York Giants after signing a whopping $8 million deal with the team. The NFL quarterback signed a two-year contract with the team in the presence of his wife and kids.

The New York Giants finally confirmed the deal on Monday on Instagram by sharing a family picture of Jameis Winston. Later, Winston's wife, Breion, reshared the post on her Instagram story. She joked about her son taking a nap during the moment in the caption.

The picture shows Jameis Winston signing a deal, his wife sitting by his side smiling, and his elder son Antonor Malachi Winston standing on the left side. However, his younger son, Taurus Allen Winston, was seemingly napping on Breion's shoulder.

"One thing about Taurus, nothing stops his nap!" Breion jokingly wrote in the caption.

Still from Jameis Winston’s wife Breton's Instagram story/@breionnicole_

Jameis Winston started his journey in the NFL with the Buccaneers in 2015 and, over the years, has so far played for three teams, with the fourth one being the Giants.

Before Winston, the New York Giants had previously signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for around $10.5 million. They signed a one-year deal with Wilson, who will start the season for them, and just days later, signed another quarterback.

Jameis Winston opens up about signing with the Giants

During the introductory press conference, after signing a deal with the New York Giants, Jameis Winston opened up about his contract and expressed excitement about his role on the team. He acknowledged looking forward to "getting better."

"My role was explained to me as there is an opportunity at the quarterback position that we're looking forward to getting better at," Winston said. "I signed up for that because I'm looking forward to getting better and being my very best self.

"So that's how it was. I didn't get a clean explanation of my role because I played so many different roles already. I've played every role that the quarterback room has to offer, so I'm ready for anything." (0.05)

Winston has also shared a post on his Instagram handle as he joins the new team. He posted a couple of pictures of signing the contract and captioned the post:

"Officially a Giant. #DreamForever"

The Buccaneers drafted Jameis Winston as the first-round pick in 2015 and he signed a deal for around $23.35 million. He spent four years with them and then moved to the New Orleans Saints in 2020, with whom he played until 2023. Last season, he was with the Browns, and in 2025, he will be playing with the Giants.

