Jameis Winston’s wife Breion poses in white swimwear during beachside getaway

By Ankita Yadav
Published Jul 03, 2025 13:35 GMT
Jameis Winston&rsquo;s wife Breion
Jameis Winston’s wife Breion (Image Source: Getty)

Jameis Winston’s wife, Breion, is in vacation mode this offseason. A few days after a vacation with her husband in Kigali, she posted pictures of her beachside getaway on Instagram.

Breion posted a photo on Wednesday, posing in white swimwear by the side of a tree, standing barefoot on the sand.

Breion flaunts fit physique in swimwear during beachside getaway/@breionnicole_

In another Instagram story, she flaunted her abs. She posted a mirror selfie from her gym session in a black top, blue gym pants and shoes.

“Pro tip: Always work out on vacay,” she wrote in the caption.
Breion flaunts fit physique in swimwear during beachside getaway/@breionnicole_ Enter caption

Meanwhile, there have been talks about her husband's potential trade from the New York Giants to the New Orleans Saints.

NFL insider Josina Anderson opened up about the rumored trade by sharing a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account. She wrote:

"Despite Cam Jordan recently expressing his desire for the #Saints to trade for #Giants QB Jameis Winston, my current understanding on evaluations is that New Orleans will continue to assess this position and its young players into training camp. Getting a good handle on what they have remains the priority, at this time."
Jameis Winston played for the Saints from 2020 to 2023, and it would be interesting to see if he reunites with the team or plays the upcoming season with the Giants. He played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 before signing a deal with the Giants in March.

Jameis Winston’s wife, Breion, shares pics from Rwanda vacation

Last week, the New York Giants quarterback and his wife, Breion, went on vacation in Kigali, Rwanda. The couple spent time with schoolchildren and also enjoyed a jungle safari.

Breion shared a post on her Instagram, giving a glimpse of their vacation.

"Rwanda you have a new special place in my heart", she wrote in the caption.
Last week, Breion attended Beyoncé’s musical concert in Houston and shared glimpses of the outing on her Instagram account.

"Beyoncé + Houston always the best combination," she wrote in the caption:

Jameis Winston’s wife garnered attention at the musical concert with her stunning outfit. She wore light brown shorts with white embellishments, paired with a matching top. She styled her look with a white cowgirl cap and matching knee-length boots.

