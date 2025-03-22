Jameis Winston’s wife Breion reacts to QB signing $8,000,000 contract with Giants in free agency

Jameis Winston's wife, Breion, reacted to the veteran quarterback signing a new deal with the New York Giants. The NFL offseason continues to bring on more roster changes, and on Friday, Winston agreed to a two-year contract with the Giants.

The Giants announced the news on their Instagram account. They posted a picture to welcome their new QB to the team and captioned it:

"Jameis the New York Giant."

Winston's wife, Breion, shared the post on her Instagram handle on Friday. She reacted to the deal by sharing a raising hand and a face holding back tears emoji.

Still from Jameis Winston’s wife Breion's Instagram story/@breionnicole_

The Giants have reportedly signed Jameis Winston for an $8 million deal (via Giants Wire). The QB played last season with the Cleveland Browns and, moving ahead, will be playing for a new team.

Jameis Winston's wife, Breion, is also one of his biggest supporters and often attends her husband's games to support him. She usually posts about her NFL outings on her social media handle. Moreover, she is also known for actively posting about her fitness routine and gym sessions.

On Friday, Breion shared a story from her gym session on her Instagram stories. She posted a mirror selfie from her gym session and captioned the picture:

"Happy Friday!"

Still from Jameis Winston’s wife Breion's Instagram story/@breionnicole_

Winston was in black gym pants with a matching top. She boasts around 41.5K followers on Instagram.

Jameis Winston shares strong four-word message as he signs a deal with Giants

Jameis Winston also reacted to his $8 million deal with the New York Giants. On Friday, he shared tweeted:

"Start spreading the neWs"

Notably, the Giants will be the fourth team Winston will play for in his career. He started his journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. He spent around four years with the team, and then in 2019, he moved on.

In 2020, he joined the New Orleans Saints, for whom he played until 2023. Last season, he played with the Browns, and in 2025, he will be with the New York Giants.

