Jameis Winston's wife Breion shares raw snippets of their vacation in Rwanda amid Giants QB's trade talks

While there have been speculations of trading New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, he went on vacation with his wife Breion to Rwanda. On Wednesday, his wife posted a few candid photos on Instagram, showing their fun-filled activities and social work.

Winston and his wife spent time with school kids in Kigali and also enjoyed jungle safaris. She posted a video of elephants and a few pictures of other animals.

"Rwanda you have a new special place in my heart" she wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants earlier this year. However, before he could start his season with them, discussions about a potential trade were already underway.

The Giants have also signed a deal with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and have drafted Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL draft. They now have two strong quarterbacks on the team and thus could trade Winston to a needy team.

Jameis Winston shares a motivational message for "newly singles" amid trade talk

On Wednesday, Jameis Winston shared a reel on his Instagram handle, offering some motivational words to his fans. He sent a message to "newly singles" in which he talks about breakups and how to invest time in oneself.

"Listen, I know right now it might be a tough time because you just got out of a long, passionate relationship," he said. "But look at it this way, you’re taking a break. People know, in relationships, you take breaks all the time. But now, you’re taking a break to understand who you are, to invest time into yourself, and to give yourself the freedom to just be.

"In relationships, we’re required to do so much, do, do, do. But you're not required to do anything. We're called human beings, not human doings. You're human. We fall, we rise. Take this break—away from a person you may love, to find the person within you that you should love more."

Jameis Winston, the first pick of the 2015 draft, played the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then joined the New Orleans Saints, with whom he played from 2020 to 2023. Last season, he was with the Cleveland Browns.

With the new season looming, teams are preparing to complete their rosters, and it will be interesting to see how his journey progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.