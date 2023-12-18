James Cook Bills contract: How much will RB earn in Buffalo?

According to Spotrac, James Cook of the Buffalo Bills is on a four-year, $5,832,057 contract. The Georgia Bulldogs alum's contract includes a $1,421,496 signing bonus of $2,391,590 in total guarantees and will see him earn an average of $1,458,014 per year.

Cook became his team's starting running back following the departure of Devin Singletary for the Houston Texans ahead of the ongoing season. Cook has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and is one of the better running backs in the AFC.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Could Raiders land a QB next year? Fire up our 2024 NFL Draft Simulator to find out

James Cook's college football season

James Cook played college football at the University of Georgia. He played for four years in Georgia and put up decent numbers every season before breaking out in his final collegiate season.

Ahead of the 2021 college football season, Cook knew that he had to ball out to make the NFL. The Georgia star did just that, helping lead the Bulldogs to the 2022 CFP National Championship Trophy.

For his part, Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns. As a senior, he also added 27 catches, 284 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Following the 2021 collegiate season, Cook declared for the NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

James Cook's NFL career timeline

James Cook was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2022 Draft. Cook was selected to add depth to their running back department and versatility to their receiving corps.

Cook featured in 16 games in his rookie season, appearing exclusively as a relief RB for franchise star Devin Singletary. Cook still ended his rookie year with 89 rushes for 507 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

He also added 21 catches for 180 receiving yards and one receiving TD. Moreover, Cook scored his first playoff touchdown in a Wildcard round win over the Miami Dolphins.

Cook's sophomore season started in the best possible way, as his backfield rival Devin Singleton chose to leave the Bills for greener pastures. Hence, Cook started nine of his 13 games this season.

Also, the Georgia alum has surpassed almost every rookie stat line he achieved in 2021. The future looks bright for Cook in Buffalo, and he will only get better with time.

Running backs are known to peak in their mid to late 20s, and the 24-year-old Cook is still some years away from that milestone. In Buffalo, he should get the requisite coaching to become a potential star in the NFL.

Josh Dobbs or Jake Browning? Check out our experts' projections for Week 15 Fantasy Football