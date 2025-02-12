James Cook demands $15,000,000 salary as Bills RB looks for contract extension

James Cook is seeking a $15 million a year salary as contract extension talks with the Buffalo Bills get underway.

Cook went on Instagram Live this weekend and said $15 million a year is his number. If he gets what he's asking for, it will make him the second-highest-paid running back in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers' Christian McCaffrey.

The 25-year-old running back is coming off of a career season in which he rushed 207 times for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. His 16 rushing touchdowns tied Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs to lead the NFL. It also tied OJ Simpson's Buffalo Bills single-season rushing touchdowns record.

Cook also hauled in 32 receptions for 258 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He was instrumental in helping get the Bills to an AFC championship appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unfortunately for the Bills, the team came up just short against Patrick Mahomes yet again and was eliminated from the playoffs. As for the Chiefs, they went on to lose the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 in a lopsided defeat.

James Cook and Bills hoping to break through AFC Championship ceiling

It has been a struggle for the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs for the past several seasons. The franchise made it to the AFC championship back in 2020 but was defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Bills made the playoffs for the past three seasons leading up to this year but have been unable to make it to the Super Bowl.

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Quarterback Josh Allen has faced a lot of criticism for his inability to best Mahomes in the playoffs, despite putting up league MVP seasons. Perhaps if the Bills can retain James Cook by inking him down to a long-term deal and adding some more receiving threats for Allen via the draft or free agency, that all will change.

Before that, however, all eyes will be on Buffalo to see if it can retain its 2022 second-round draft pick. If they're unable to get a deal done this offseason, they'll have the rest of the year to do so before potentially losing Cook to free agency.

However, given how important James Cook was to Buffalo's success this past season, they'll likely want to make re-signing him one of their top priorities.

