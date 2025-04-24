James Cook's brother Dalvin makes $20,000,000 demand to Bills as RB holds out from voluntary workouts amid contract dispute

James Cook is entering he final year of his current contract, and he has already shown his displeasure at his current plight by skipping the first day of the Buffalo Bills' (largely voluntary) offseason program. And he has gained a supporter whom he knows very well.
On Wednesday, the running back's elder brother and fellow multiple-time Pro Bowler Dalvin took to his social media account to deliver a blunt demand for the organization - give the reigning rushing touchdowns co-leader a long-term extension worth at least $20 million annually:
On Tuesday, star quarterback Josh Allen discussed Cook's absence during media availability (from 06:35 in the video below):
"I think the guys in this locker room understand the business side of it... I just try to make sure that I'm focusing on what I can control and making sure that the guys that are here are getting the work done. I know James is working out and getting the work done, and hoping that it gets figured out, but it'll get figured out when it gets figured out."
General manager Brandon Beane, meanwhile, said that he had never been informed of such a holdout. At the same time, he assured that he was not "concerned", expressing optimism that Cook would eventually return.
Three NFC teams named potential trade destinations for James Cook
On one hand, trading away James Cook could prove a debilitating move for the bills that robs them of an offensive centerpiece. On the other, however, incoming sophomore Ray Davis has proven himself a stellar player on spot duty and may poised for a breakout.
Thus, Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie believes the Bills will continue a cyclic approach that began when Devin Singletary replaced LeSean McCoy in 2019 and send their star rusher to one of three NFC teams - the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears:
"Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen both left the Bills the offseason they drafted Cook and would likely welcome him as the lead back for the Giants. The Cowboys and Bears could use an upgrade at RB1 as well. Dallas has a connection to Cook with (pass game specialist) Ken Dorsey, who was his offensive coordinator until he was fired after Week 10 of 2023."
Cook is expected to earn $5.27 million in base salary this season.
