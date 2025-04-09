James Cook set to play for Bills in 2025 despite contract dispute: Report

James Cook's contract standoff with the Buffalo Bills could create drama within the franchise in the 2025 NFL season. Cook's emergence has played a key role in the team's good results over the last couple of seasons.

Cook went from being an unknown quantity to turning into a touchdown-scoring machine, leading the Bills' rushing game, even over Josh Allen. The running back found the end zone 16 times last season, which was tied with the most rushing touchdowns in the league with Jahmyr Gibbs and Derrick Henry.

James Cook has outplayed his rookie contract and is set to get a new deal, representing the type of help he brings to the team. After GM Brandon Bear poured water into contract extension negotiations, many expected things to go south between the player and the team.

However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported (via NBC Sports) that Cook "will play for the Bills next [season]" despite not being on the best of terms with the front office.

Cook was vocal about his salary expectations for his new contract, dropping the idea of making $15 million per season. That wouldn't place him as the highest-paid running back in the league, but it would be close to the top.

After consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, Cook felt it was right to get that type of deal as one of the players who demonstrated running back remains a valuable position in the league.

The Bills, however, focused on giving other stars such as Josh Allen, Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir, and Terrel Bernard new deals, while Cook will play on a $5.3 million salary for the 2025 campaign.

NFL analyst says Bills could be working to replace James Cook soon

While the James Cook situation continues, NFL analyst Mike Florio believes that the AFC East team might be getting ready to find a replacement for the running back in the upcoming 2025 draft.

"There were questions about whether or not there's enough weapons around Josh Allen and also this James Cook contract thing. They may want to load another running back in the pipeline here, because it is getting weird," Florio said.

"They don't want to pay him yet. I think they're hoping to kick the can for another year. He put his house on the market last week."

Florio urged the Bills to have a plan B for life after Cook, either this season or in 2026.

