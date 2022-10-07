James Robinson's fantasy outlook: Should you trade him?

James Robinson has been one of the more reliable running backs for fantasy football owners ever since he got into the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The 24-year-old back has had nearly 1,000-yard consecutive rushing seasons and 15 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons.

However, due to Robinson's left Achilles injury late last year that ended his season, there are significant doubts about whether to keep or trade him this season.

Derek Brown @DBro_FFB



This backfield usage could flip fast.



James Robinson’s snaps have dropped in three consecutive weeks.



His efficiency metrics are also raising big red flags right now.



Yards after contact/att each week:

4.18 > 2.96 > 2.71 > 2.25 Go trade for Travis Etienne NOW.This backfield usage could flip fast.James Robinson’s snaps have dropped in three consecutive weeks.His efficiency metrics are also raising big red flags right now.Yards after contact/att each week:4.18 > 2.96 > 2.71 > 2.25 Go trade for Travis Etienne NOW.This backfield usage could flip fast. James Robinson’s snaps have dropped in three consecutive weeks.His efficiency metrics are also raising big red flags right now.Yards after contact/att each week:4.18 > 2.96 > 2.71 > 2.25 😳

Running backs would typically miss a full year of action due to an Achilles tear. Robinson's return didn't take that long, but it should be highlighted that this is not the kind of injury that will be totally shaken off quickly.

Robinson has demonstrated his ability to be a three-down RB when fit. Even with a fit Travis Etienne Jr., it will be intriguing to see how long before Robinson returns to that form.

James Robinson's value as a fantasy player

James Robinson v Los Angeles Chargers

With only eight carries for 29 yards last week in Philadelphia, Robinson had a subpar outing.

Outside the apparent touchdown drop, Robinson's workload raises some questions. His colleague, Travis Etienne, now gets 3.3 targets per game compared to Robinson's 2.3 and is taking up most of the load.

Joe Dolan @FG_Dolan



Travis Etienne is at 58.8%.



@FantasyPtsData James Robinson has gained more than 3 yards on just 42.4% of his carries, fewest in the NFL.Travis Etienne is at 58.8%. James Robinson has gained more than 3 yards on just 42.4% of his carries, fewest in the NFL.Travis Etienne is at 58.8%.@FantasyPtsData

Robinson has been a powerhouse in fantasy football throughout his first two NFL seasons. However, the 2020 UDFA faces more obstacles than ever in terms of delivering stable performances. His early-2022 usefulness is uncertain as he tore his Achilles late in 2021. Even if he is prepared to play, Robinson will ideally share the backfield with Travis Etienne Jr., a first-round choice in 2021.

Robinson is expected to serve mostly as a rusher once fully recovered. Meanwhile, Etienne looks like someone who will be charged with playing a bigger role in the passing game. Robinson will probably peak in 2022 as a limited backup player. Still, his recovery must be watched closely throughout the season's early stages. Nonetheless, he's not currently a top target for draft day.

James Robinson's fit into the Jaguars offense

James Robinson scores a touchdown

James Robinson fulfills a unique role in offensive coordinator Press Taylor's attack. Much of the Jaguars' offense is centered around passing schemes involving Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, and Christian Kirk. Meanwhile, Robinson finds himself in a vanilla one-two punch situation behind Travis Etienne.

It's well known that head coach Doug Pederson favors run-pass option plays. However, with two unestablished rushers in the backfield, a lot of the focus remains on outscheming secondaries with the likes of Marvin Jones and the aforementioned Kirk and Engram.

Poll : 0 votes