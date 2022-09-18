NFL Best Player Props for Sunday: Travis Etienne, Ja'Marr Chase, and Rhamondre Stevenson | NFL Week 2

As the NFL shifts into the second week of the season, many teams and players are looking to bounce back from disappointing performances last week.

This week, there are some players whose opening lines were eye-opening. These players are more than capable of getting over their player prop lines. If you want some betting action on tomorrow's NFL games, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find three of the best-valued player props for Week 2 action in the NFL.

Bet #1: Travis Etienne over 2.5 Receptions (-120)

Field Yates @FieldYates I can’t wait to see Travis Etienne on the field for the Jaguars this season. I can’t wait to see Travis Etienne on the field for the Jaguars this season. https://t.co/Rw8rM3Z351

"I can't wait to see Travis Etienne on the field for the Jaguars this season."- @FieldYates

This game seems to be an uphill battle for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game script favors Travis Etienne because he provides a great receiving threat out of the backfield and the Jaguars should be trailing for the most part.

Last week, Etienne caught two of his four targets and seemingly should get a few more targets in this one.

James Robinson was the star of the show last week as he scored two touchdowns, but this week, Etienne should absolutely get his chance at a few more touches. We're going with Travis Etienne to catch three or more passes tomorrow!

Bet #2: Ja'Marr Chase over 5.5 Receptions (-155)

Ian Hartitz @Ihartitz The last time Ja'Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs matched up



The last time Ja'Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs matched uphttps://t.co/YSxtSqSPTN

"The last time Ja'Marr Chase and Trevon Diggs matched up"- @Ihartitz

This line is a little head scratching. Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to handle the Dallas Cowboys without Dak Prescott, but this could be a very competitive game.

Last week, Joe Burrow targeted Ja'Marr Chase a whopping 16 times in a very tight game against the Steelers. If Chase even gets those targets cut in half, he could still get over this line.

The connection of Burrow and Chase goes all the way back to their college days at LSU, so there's a lot of chemistry between the two. This is why they have blossomed into one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL. We're taking Ja'Marr Chase to catch six or more passes tomorrow!

Bet #3: Rhamondre Stevenson over 11.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke Field Yates @FieldYates The Patriots are placing RB Ty Montgomery on IR. WR Lil’Jordan will be signed to the 53-man roster.



Montgomery scored the team’s lone TD on Sunday as part of their three man RB rotation. The Patriots are placing RB Ty Montgomery on IR. WR Lil’Jordan will be signed to the 53-man roster. Montgomery scored the team’s lone TD on Sunday as part of their three man RB rotation. I hope Ty Montgomery has a speedy recovery. The Patriots 3rd down role for the next few weeks is now open. Calling Rhamondre Stevenson. twitter.com/FieldYates/sta… I hope Ty Montgomery has a speedy recovery. The Patriots 3rd down role for the next few weeks is now open. Calling Rhamondre Stevenson. twitter.com/FieldYates/sta…

"I hope Ty Montgomery has a speedy recoevery. The Patriots 3rd down role for the next few weeks is now open. Calling Rhamondre Stevenson"- @PFF_NateJahnke

In Week 1, the New England Patriots backfield was extremely hard to follow. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery, all got a pretty solid workload and none of them separated themselves as deserving of more snaps.

With Montgomery being put on injured reserve, Stevenson is in line to get the bulk of receiving work. The Patriots will face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who just allowed 30+ receiving yards to both Joe Mixon and his backup.

Pittsburgh just lost TJ Watt, who is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. This could help the Patriots running backs out a ton. This is a great trend to follow after a poor receiving output from Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1.

Look for him to cover this line pretty easily. We're taking the Patriots running back to go over 11.5 receiving yards tomorrow!

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far