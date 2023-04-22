Jameson Williams Lions contract: How much will former Alabama WR earn in 2023 after suspension?

Jameson Williams' suspension for six games in the 2023 NFL season has put both the Detroit Lions and player in a hole.

For the Lions, it means they will be unable to have his services at the start of the season as they embark on building on their positive performances in 2022. It represents a setback for the beleaguered franchise, who were hoping to make some positive splashes after years of underachievement.

For Jameson Williams, it will have a significant effect on his contract. His rookie contract signed last year was worth $17.46 million for four years. His base salary for this year was $1,148,718. He will lose nearly a third of it due to suspension, which amounts to $382,906. He will also lose his guaranteed salary, which amounts to $6.877 million, with $5.37 million coming in 2024 and 2025.

The total loss for Williams in this whole saga will be nearly $7.2 million. The loss to his outside earnings and reputation could be more severe.

Why is Jameson Williams being suspended?

The NFL has suspended four players from the Detroit Lions. All the cases relate to gambling activities. C.J. Moore and Quintez Cephus are both suspended indefinitely and will be sidelined for at least a year. Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill have been suspended for six games.

The difference in punishment is because Moore and Cephus bet on NFL games, which carries a higher penalty. The Lions have since cut ties with both players. Williams and Beryhill only gambled on college football games, but it was illegal, as they did it from the Detroit Lions' facility.

There seems to have been a pattern uncovered in the franchise, as other staff members were dismissed, too. The Lions released a statement expressing their disappointment during the affair.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Statement from #Lions GM Brad Holmes on the suspensions of four players, including two have already been released today, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Statement from #Lions GM Brad Holmes on the suspensions of four players, including two have already been released today, for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. https://t.co/uoJ5fspROv

Naturally, most of the focus in the entire affair has been on Jameson Williams. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Alabama. However, his rookie year was disrupted due to an ACL injury that he picked up while playing in college. He missed 11 games last year.

This year, he would have wanted to live behind those troubles. Instead, he now has to sit out at least six games. In the first two seasons, he will now miss 17 of the first 23 games he's eligible for.

That marks a cruel blow to the franchise who invested such faith in him. Jameson Williams will undoubtedly also be disappointed with himself as he counts the lost opportunity cost and reputation.

