Janarius Robinson arrested: Everything we know about Raiders DE’s situation in first controversy during Super Bowl week

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Janarius Robinson has reportedly been arrested, per KSNV News 3 Las Vegas.

The NFL DE was arrested on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7 on the Strip and charged with Driving Under Influence (DUI).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

No additional details have been revealed from Janarius Robinson's arrest this morning, though the timing could not have come at a worse time for him. He recently signed a one-year deal with the franchise for the 2024 NFL season. The Raiders pass rusher finished the 2023 NFL season with 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, and nine pressures.

Janarius Robinson's arrest second high-profile DUI arrest during Super Bowl week

On Sunday, Feb. 4, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. was arrested in Tyler for reportedly driving drunk.

This is Pat Mahomes Sr.'s third DWI charge. His bond was set at $10,000.

Per details obtained by the New York Post, Patrick Mahomes' dad had an open Coors light in the vehicle when he was arrested.

Patrick Mahomes himself refused to get into the details of his father's arrest at a media scrum on Monday, Feb 5.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP had this to say on the arrest:

“He’s doing good. I don’t really wanna get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is."

When asked to elaborate on the incident, Mahomes said:

“It’s a family matter. I’ll just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.”

Editor's note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as the story progresses.