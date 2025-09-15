  • home icon
  Jared Goff breaks silence on viral "F*** Ben Johnson" chants by Lions fans on Bears HC's return to Detroit

Jared Goff breaks silence on viral “F*** Ben Johnson” chants by Lions fans on Bears HC's return to Detroit

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:00 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Ben Johnson returned to Ford Field on Sunday as the Chicago Bears squared up with the Detroit Lions in a Week 2 encounter. The first-year head coach spent six seasons with the Lions in different offensive roles before departing to take the Bears job during the offseason.

However, Johnson didn't get a warm reception on his return. Aside from his team suffering a 52-21 loss, he was greeted with a chorus of boos from the Lions fans, a painful sight considering the impact he had on the franchise during his tenure, especially the last two years.

Jared Goff reacted to the “F**k Ben Johnson” chant that was made from the stands during the game in his postgame press conference. The Lions quarterback wasn't impressed with the unfriendly antics of the fans, showcasing his disapproval to the media members.

"I didn't like that," Goff said. "He did a lot for us here. I don't know if he deserved that."

With Johnson as offensive coordinator for three seasons, Goff led the Lions’ explosive offense, which was widely heralded across the NFL landscape. In that period, the quarterback threw for 13,642 yards and 96 touchdowns. There are concerns his performance might dip in Johnson’s absence this season.

Ben Johnson reacts to the loss against his former team

Ben Johnson made his opinion about the Bears' blowout loss to his former team on Sunday known in the postgame press conference. The coach commented on how he feels about the defeat and pointed out the areas he believes the game was won and lost.

“Anytime you lose a game like that, it's a kick in the teeth," Johnson said. "Nothing about that feels good. Unfortunately, I've been through a number of these over the course of my career. These guys, I tell you, they're hurt, it stinks. They fought the entire game.
“When you play a good team on the road and you have turnovers and you don't convert on fourth down and you give up explosive plays on defense, it can go sideways in a hurry, and that was really the name of the game.”
Ben Johnson is struggling to find his feet in his new job following two consecutive losses to open the season. The Bears threw away an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter of their season opener against the Minnesota Vikings and were totally outclassed by the Lions on Saturday.

With the responsibility to take the franchise to the next level on his shoulders, Johnson will hope to get things right in the next couple of games, with the aim of securing a playoff spot.

