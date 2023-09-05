The new NFL season is about to start, and Christen Harper could not be more excited. Jared Goff and his fiance decided to throw a party for the teammates of the Detroit Lions at a restaurant.

The swimsuit model uploaded a TikTok video where she told her fans about the party. She said that the party serves as a way for all the Lions players to socialize and get to know each other. This is every year's ritual for them, as the players of the team do not get the time to bond with others once the season starts.

Harper then moved on to sharing what is expected of a woman who is the wife/girlfriend of the QBs of a team.

"There's this, like, unspoken rule that you're supposed to be the woman that kind of, like, leads the charge and getting the girls together and putting on fun events. And I am just not that type of girl in my normal life. Like, I am never throwing a party. I usually don't even throw a birthday party for myself."

Previously, when Goff was the Rams QB, she did not have to manage or throw any parties because there were veteran WAGs to do so. But now, she's the oldest WAG in the Lions, it is now Christen Harper's responsibility to manage events and throw important parties for other wives and girlfriends of the players.

Christen Harper kicks off the NFL season with dedicating a special post to Jared Goff

Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper recently took to Instagram to share her enthusiastic anticipation for Jared Goff's upcoming NFL season with the Detroit Lions. Goff and Harper have been in a relationship since 2019 and took the significant step of getting engaged in June 2022.

In parallel developments, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been full of praise for Goff's unwavering confidence and consistent performance during the team's training camp.

Campbell emphasized that he has observed the same level of urgency and intensity in Goff that was evident in his play towards the end of the previous NFL season.

Goff's performance in the 2022 season was nothing short of impressive. He concluded the season with the fifth-best quarterback rating in the league and notably set a franchise record for the most completed passes without an interception.

As the new season approaches, the Detroit Lions hold high hopes of competing vigorously in the NFC North division and securing a coveted spot in the postseason for 2023.

The combined optimism of Goff, his fiancée Christen Harper, and the Lions' coaching staff sets the stage for an exciting and promising NFL campaign.