Jared Goff and fiancée Christen Harper transform into Willy Wonka and Violet for Halloween 2023

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and his fiancee, Christen Harper, enjoyed the spooky season by dressing up as iconic characters. Goff put on his hat and embraced the innovative and flamboyant personality of Willy Wonka, while Harper dressed up as the chewing gum-obsessed Violet Beauregarde.

Harper shared several pictures and videos from her Halloween party. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off her and Goff's outfit to her fans. She shared with her fans that the Lions QB was "mad" at her for dressing up as characters from two different Willy Wonka movies.

While Goff dressed as Gene Wilder from the Mel Stuart-directed Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Harper dressed up as Violet from the Tim Burton-directed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Christen Harper's Instagram Story

Nevertheless, their costumes looked interesting and colorful, and in the pictures, it looked like the couple had fun celebrating Halloween this year.

Christen Harper tells the world the number one mental health tip she learned from Jared Goff

Christen Harper recently discussed her experience with toxic social media and the advice she received from her fiancé, Jared Goff. Harper revealed that Goff advised her not to put value in positive comments, as it would validate the negative ones.

In an interactive discussion about her career and mental health journey, Harper participated in a "Be You Women's Empowerment Series," where she discussed handling negative comments on social media platforms. She highlighted the importance of ignoring negativity and focusing on self-care.

“Nothing that people talk about or talk to me about on social media is in my control.”

“Jared once said something that I think about all the time. And he said, ‘You cannot put value in the positive comments because by doing that, you’re validating all the negative comments.’ If you put any weight in what anybody thinks of you, that’s when you’re validating everything.”

She emphasized the importance of not giving importance to what others think and focusing on staying grounded. Harper also said that it is important to surround oneself with those who help one feel confident.

The model loves to explore new cities and travel as much as she can while she is doing so. Recently, she visited Japan and supported her fiancee when he played against the Bucs.