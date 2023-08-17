Jared Goff proudly supports fiancee Christen Harper as SI Swimsuit model launches new wellness app

Jared Goff's fiancee, Christen Harper, recently announced that she and Elizabeth Turner are launching a new self-care app. The Detroit Lions quarterback extended his support and felt proud of Harper's achievement.

Harper and Turner are on a mission to redefine the concept of self-care. Making waves across their official Instagram accounts, they have unveiled their ambitious project, an innovative app designed to empower individuals on their journey to self-improvement and well-being.

"INTRODUCING @theplantedapp...a community support your mind, body & soul! ✨🌱 We are working hard to create an app that has everything you need to live your best life yet! Recipes, mental health tips, one on one coaching with experts and so much more!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This dynamic duo has poured their heart and soul into crafting a transformative digital tool aimed at instilling a profound sense of self-worth and positivity.

Goff uploaded an Instagram story to wish Harper well. He wrote:

"Proud of you!!"

Image Credit: Jared Goff's Instagram story

Fans are excitedly waiting for the app to launch.

Can Jared Goff lead the Lions to a Divisional Title?

Jared Goff has ignited a fervor among fans thanks to his stellar performance the previous season. With the Chicago Bears' defensive chinks and a knack for racking up points against the Green Bay Packers, Goff finds himself poised to flourish in the competitive NFC North.

Carrying the legacy of a former No. 1 draft pick, Goff embodies the potential to reshape the game's dynamics and carve his mark on the Detroit roster. The air is electric with anticipation, and if he can further amplify the Lions' already-potent offensive prowess, Goff has the chance to craft a season that truly stands out.

Leveraging the foundation of the Lions' commendable offensive achievements last year, Goff stands on a bright opportunity to amplify his influence within the fiercely competitive NFC North.