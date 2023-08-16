IN PHOTOS: Christen Harper ventures into business with model Elizabeth Turner, launches innovative community support app

Christen Harper and fellow model Elizabeth Turner are aiming to help everyone feel beautiful in their own skin.

The two are trying to revolutionize the way self-care is looked at. It was announced on their official Instagram accounts that they have been working hard on developing an app that will help people feel better about themselves.

"INTRODUCING @theplantedapp...a community support your mind, body & soul! ✨🌱 We are working hard to create an app that has everything you need to live your best life yet! Recipes, mental health tips, one on one coaching with experts and so much more!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Follow our community @theplantedapp for updates and and be sure to sign up for our waitlist at the link in our bio! let us know when you do so we can get to know you guys!! 🤍

Christen Harper starts off the video by saying that the best way a person can feel beautiful on the outside is by implementing nurturing habits on the inside. Hence, to promote that, the app will include recipes for nutritious meals, personal guidance, and mental health tips.

Christen Harper called out unrealistic beauty standards in a throwback video

Christen Harper, a remarkable figure in the realm of swimsuit modeling, has consistently demonstrated a courageous voice, actively addressing the prevalent negative aspects within her industry.

Through a captivating throwback video, Harper's eloquent words fearlessly confronted the unrealistic ideals of beauty that have pervaded societal norms.

Christen Harper shared a witty and satirical sketch featuring herself and a friend. The duo humorously contrasted conventional Barbie and Ken dolls, deeming them "too perfect." The twist arrived with the introduction of "Realistic Barbie," a doll defying societal beauty norms, complete with unstyled hair and dandruff. It cleverly critiques beauty ideals while promoting authenticity.