Jared Goff's fiancée Christen Harper teams up with Lions to help local families in need

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to their first playoff win in three decades. Now, his fiancee, Christen Harper, is helping local families in need. The ladies of the Detroit Lions and the NHL's Detroit Red Wings teamed up on Thursday morning to pack meal boxes.

The ladies teamed up with Forgotten Harvest, a local Detroit mobile food delivery service that serves those most in need in the metro area. In the video posted on Instagram, Harper and the other ladies can be seen packing boxes full of fruits, vegetables and other necessities.

"The ladies of the @detroitredwings and @detroitlionsnfl teamed up at @forgottenharvest to lend a hand and help package emergency food boxes that were distributed to families, free of charge. We love a Detroit sports collab, especially when it’s for a good cause!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper then re-shared the video on her own Instagram stories and gave a shoutout to the two teams for collaborating.

Jared Goff's fiancee, Christen Harper and other Lions' families are helping those in need.

Jared Goff has also worked with Forgotten Harvest throughout his time with the Detroit Lions. He has also hosted mobile pantry events for members of the Detroit community outside of Ford Field in the past.

Christen Harper celebrates Jared Goff's 'unbelievable' win in Wild Card round

Jared Goff led the Detroit Lions to an unbelievable playoff win on Sunday night over his former team, the Los Angeles Rams. Though it was only a one-point victory, Ford Field was electrified all night as fans rallied behind the Lions after they won their first playoff game in almost 30 years.

Christen Harper documented her gameday experience and expressed her excitement and pride in Goff and the team.

"Unbelievable. Love this city."

In a now-expired Instagram story, she showed her view of the stadium and the fans' excitement.

Harper also posted a short clip of herself greeting Goff on the sidelines before the game against the Rams. This Sunday, Goff and the Lions will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field. The two teams last met earlier this season, with the Lions winning 20-6.