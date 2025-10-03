Jared Goff's wife Christen drops 3-word comment as Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole, Claire Kittle, & Kristin Juszczyk dance it off at 49ers vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers versus the LA Rams Week 5 game saw many fans show up, including several NFL wives and girlfriends who recorded a dance-off video for Instagram. Also in the crowd was Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who joined Kristin Juszczyk, wife of Kyle Juszczyk, Claire Kittle, wife of George Kittle, and others, for the clip.Model Katie Austin shared it on her Instagram feed on Thursday, writing:“I’m a wag for my bday.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen, left a three-word comment underneath the post:“Big wag energy.”Christen Goff's comment on @katieaustin's IG postIn the video, Kristin wore a custom made slip dress created from a black-and-red No. 44 rivals jersey, and paired the dress with gold jewelry. She’s been married to Kyle since 2019 after meeting him in Maryland in 2014.Claire wore jeans, T-shirt and silver jewelry. She met her husband while they were both at the University of Iowa, and the two married in 2019.Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole was on the Rams’ side wearing an LA cap, red jacket and black leather pants. She and Kelce broke up in 2022 after they had been dating since 2017.How did the game between the 49ers and Rams play out?The San Francisco 49ers won 26-23 in overtime against the LA Rams. The winning team was missing George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy and three wide receivers from its starting lineup. However, quarterback Mac Jones took Purdy’s place and threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns. He led them to score on their first two drives and build a 20-7 lead by late in the third quarter.However, as the Niners’ defense began to tire, LA took advantage and tied the game 20-20 in the fourth quarter. With under three minutes left, 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro kicked a 59-yard field goal to put San Francisco ahead 23-20.Running back Kyren Williams fumbled at the goal line on a play made by defensive lineman Alfred Collins, who recovered it. However, the Rams tied the game with a last-second field goal, sending it to overtime. In OT, the 49ers got the ball first and drove down the field, setting up another Pineiro field goal to go up 26-23.The Rams had one last chance and pushed to the Niners’ 11-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-1, Rams coach Sean McVay decided to go for it instead of kicking a field goal, but the 49ers defense stopped Williams, leading to their win.