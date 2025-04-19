Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Harper, shared a video on her Instagram story on Saturday showing off her baby bump in a black full-sleeve coordinated set. The model and actress had her hair down and paired the outfit with a small handbag for the couple’s evening out.

Ad

“Date night for 3 🐣,” Harper wrote.

Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper flaunts baby bump in beautiful black dress for 'date night' with Lions QB, Instagram (image credit: instagram/christengoff)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Harper and Goff are expecting a baby girl due in early summer. At the NFL Honors red carpet in February, Goff’s wife held her belly gently. The moment led to widespread speculation, later confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, which reported that the couple is preparing for parenthood.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In an exclusive interview with the magazine, the QB said that he’s looking forward to becoming a father. Harper added that they’re focused on making the most of this phase together.

"We’re just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second,” Harper said in February.

Goff and Harper got married in Ojai, California, in June, after being engaged for two years. They first met in 2019. Harper was named the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. Per IMDb, she’s made appearances in four acting roles, including an episode of "Entourage" in 2006.

Ad

As the NFL offseason continues, the couple’s focus remains on family, with their first child expected to arrive in the coming months.

Christen Harper hit SI milestone as Jared Goff wrapped career-best season

In February, Christen Harper made her fourth appearance with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She posed for the 2025 edition at Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica, wearing dark grey swimwear. Harper first joined SI Swimsuit in 2021 after winning the SwimSearch competition with Katie Austin. Since then, she’s become a regular part of the brand.

Ad

On May 16, 2024, Jared Goff signed a four-year $212M contract extension with the Detroit Lions ($170M guaranteed). He is coming off one of his best seasons, finishing with 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and a 72.4% completion rate. Goff’s 111.8 passer rating was also a career high, and he ranked second in the league for passing yards and completion percentage. However, the Lions were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles