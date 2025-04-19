Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper flaunts baby bump in beautiful black dress for 'date night' with Lions QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Harper, shared a video on her Instagram story on Saturday showing off her baby bump in a black full-sleeve coordinated set. The model and actress had her hair down and paired the outfit with a small handbag for the couple’s evening out.
“Date night for 3 🐣,” Harper wrote.
Harper and Goff are expecting a baby girl due in early summer. At the NFL Honors red carpet in February, Goff’s wife held her belly gently. The moment led to widespread speculation, later confirmed by PEOPLE magazine, which reported that the couple is preparing for parenthood.
In an exclusive interview with the magazine, the QB said that he’s looking forward to becoming a father. Harper added that they’re focused on making the most of this phase together.
"We’re just excited to enjoy this special time together and just soak up every second,” Harper said in February.
Goff and Harper got married in Ojai, California, in June, after being engaged for two years. They first met in 2019. Harper was named the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. Per IMDb, she’s made appearances in four acting roles, including an episode of "Entourage" in 2006.
As the NFL offseason continues, the couple’s focus remains on family, with their first child expected to arrive in the coming months.
Christen Harper hit SI milestone as Jared Goff wrapped career-best season
In February, Christen Harper made her fourth appearance with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She posed for the 2025 edition at Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Jamaica, wearing dark grey swimwear. Harper first joined SI Swimsuit in 2021 after winning the SwimSearch competition with Katie Austin. Since then, she’s become a regular part of the brand.
On May 16, 2024, Jared Goff signed a four-year $212M contract extension with the Detroit Lions ($170M guaranteed). He is coming off one of his best seasons, finishing with 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and a 72.4% completion rate. Goff’s 111.8 passer rating was also a career high, and he ranked second in the league for passing yards and completion percentage. However, the Lions were eliminated in the divisional round by the Washington Commanders.
