Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper reveals naming daughter Romy after 60s 'French actress'

Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, welcomed their first child, daughter Romy, in July. On Thursday, the new mom put a question-and-answer box on her Instagram Story for her 600,000 followers to ask her questions. One of her Instagram followers asked about the origin of their daughter Romy's name. Christen Harper revealed that she first heard the name from a French actress then revealed they hear the name again more recently. &quot;There is a French actress from the 60s who went by Romy (nickname for Rosemary) and I always thought it was pretty. When I got pregnant Jared and I met a little girl in a coffee shop with the same name and thought it was so cute,&quot; Christen explained. Christen Harper shared the story behind her daughter Romy's name. (Photo via Christen Harper Goff's Instagram Story)Jared Goff and Christen Harper announced they were expecting their first child at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The couple, who have been together since 2019, got married in June 2024 in Ojai, California. Jared Goff's daughter Romy attended first Lions gameDetroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a new member of his fan club this season. Christen Harper shared a look at their daughter Romy's first experience at Ford Field for a Detroit Lions game.Christen Harper and daughter Romy attended the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and she shared photos of their gameday experience. The two-month-old was dressed in her dad's No. 16 jersey with a matching blue bow in her hair. She also had on tan pants, football socks and a football rattle. In one video in the post, Jared Goff walked up to his family on the sidelines during pregame warmups. Taking a moment to spend with his daughter before the start of the game. &quot;Romy knows ball 🏈&quot; Christen Harper wrote in her Instagram caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChristen Harper also wore a Detroit Lions jersey and jeans for her gameday look. The Sports Illustrated model has shared a look at her life during her pregnancy and now as a new mother on social media.