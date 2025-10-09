  • home icon
  • Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper reveals naming daughter Romy after 60s 'French actress'

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:21 GMT
Christen Harper revealed where her daughter's name came from. - Source: Getty

Jared Goff and his wife, Christen Harper, welcomed their first child, daughter Romy, in July. On Thursday, the new mom put a question-and-answer box on her Instagram Story for her 600,000 followers to ask her questions.

One of her Instagram followers asked about the origin of their daughter Romy's name. Christen Harper revealed that she first heard the name from a French actress then revealed they hear the name again more recently.

"There is a French actress from the 60s who went by Romy (nickname for Rosemary) and I always thought it was pretty. When I got pregnant Jared and I met a little girl in a coffee shop with the same name and thought it was so cute," Christen explained.
Christen Harper shared the story behind her daughter Romy&#039;s name. (Photo via Christen Harper Goff&#039;s Instagram Story)
Christen Harper shared the story behind her daughter Romy's name. (Photo via Christen Harper Goff's Instagram Story)

Jared Goff and Christen Harper announced they were expecting their first child at the NFL Honors ceremony in February. The couple, who have been together since 2019, got married in June 2024 in Ojai, California.

Jared Goff's daughter Romy attended first Lions game

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a new member of his fan club this season. Christen Harper shared a look at their daughter Romy's first experience at Ford Field for a Detroit Lions game.

Christen Harper and daughter Romy attended the Week 4 matchup against the Cleveland Browns and she shared photos of their gameday experience. The two-month-old was dressed in her dad's No. 16 jersey with a matching blue bow in her hair. She also had on tan pants, football socks and a football rattle.

In one video in the post, Jared Goff walked up to his family on the sidelines during pregame warmups. Taking a moment to spend with his daughter before the start of the game.

"Romy knows ball 🏈" Christen Harper wrote in her Instagram caption.

Christen Harper also wore a Detroit Lions jersey and jeans for her gameday look. The Sports Illustrated model has shared a look at her life during her pregnancy and now as a new mother on social media.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

