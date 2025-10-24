Jared Goff's wife Christen makes most out of Lions BYE week as SI model enjoy Japanese-themed date night

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are currently on their bye week, getting some much needed time away from the field. The quarterback's wife, Christen, gave a glimpse at their plans during the week off.

Christen Goff shared a photo on her Instagram Story documenting a trip to a Sushi bar. The photo showed the menu for the sushi restaurant as well as a glass of red wine at her spot at the table.

Christen Goff shared a look at her date night out. (Photo via Christen Goff's Instagram)

Christen Goff didn't give any further details of the night out at the sushi establishment. The Detroit Lions bye week comes just days after they had a solid 24-9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jared Goff's wife sent heartfelt tribute to QB on his birthday

Jared Goff celebrated his 31st birthday on October 14th and his wife Christen marked the occasion with a heartfelt post. Christen Goff shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the Detroit Lions quarterback

The photo was taken after the birth of their daughter, Romy, in July. Goff can be seen holding his newborn daughter in the hospital while standing near a window. Christen Goff included a caption that showed her love and admiration for Goff for his role as a husband and a father.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and the best dad to Romy girl. We love you @jaredgoff," Christen Goff stated.

News and Sport from around the globe 🌎 @NewsSportGlobe #NFL Jared Goff's wife Christen pens sweet birthday tribute for Lions QB's 31st birthday with adorable throwback pic featuring daughter Romy

Chirsten and Jared Goff began dating in 2019 after they met on the dating app, Raya. The quarterback was still playing for the Los Angeles Rams at the time they began dating. The Detroit Lions quarterback then proposed to the Sports Illustrated model while they were vacationing the summer of 2022.

The couple then got married in June 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. While walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors Ceremony on February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Romy Isabelle, was born in July, the announcement coming in a joint post on Instagram.

