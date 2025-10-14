Jared Goff's wife Christen pens sweet birthday tribute for Lions QB's 31st birthday with adorable throwback pic featuring daughter Romy

Quarterback Jared Goff is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and received a birthday tribute from his wife, Christen. In a post on her Instagram Story, Christen Goff shared a photo of the Detroit Lions quarterback holding their daughter Romy after she was born. Christen Goff shared a sentimental caption to the post, sending him birthday wishes and sending her admiration for all of the qualities she loves about him as a husband and a father. The photo shows Goff standing by the window, admiring his newborn daughter in his arms. &quot;Happy birthday to my best friend and the best dad to Romy girl. We love you @jaredgoff,&quot; Christen Goff wrote.Christen Goff sent a birthday message to husband, Jared Goff. (Photo via Christen Goff's Instagram Story)On July 15th, Jared and Christen Goff announced the birth of their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle. The couple announced that they were expecting while walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony in February.Christen Goff recently revealed to one of her Instagram followers that she first fell in love with the name Romy after hearing a French actress 1960s who had the name. The Sports Illustrated model then revealed that after finding out they were expecting, they met a little girl with the name and decided it was the name they wanted to use for their daughter.Jared Goff shared special pregame moment with daughter RomyJared Goff and the Detroit Lions are looking to head back to the NFC playoffs this season. The Lions just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and have another hard battle ahead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming week. Goff and the Detroit Lions have a new member of the fan base this season, the quarterback's daughter Romy. Christen Goff recently shared their infant daughter's first visit to Ford Field.&quot;Romy knows ball 🏈&quot; Christen Harper captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the post, the Goff's spent a moment together on the sidelines after pregame warmups. Their daughter Romy, wearing her dad's No. 16 Detroit Lions jersey for her first NFL game.