  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jared Goff's wife Christen pens sweet birthday tribute for Lions QB's 31st birthday with adorable throwback pic featuring daughter Romy

Jared Goff's wife Christen pens sweet birthday tribute for Lions QB's 31st birthday with adorable throwback pic featuring daughter Romy

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 14, 2025 17:25 GMT
Jared Goff
Jared Goff's wife, Christen, shared a birthday tribute featuring their daughter, Romy. (Photos via Christen Goff's Instagram Story/ Getty Images)

Quarterback Jared Goff is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and received a birthday tribute from his wife, Christen. In a post on her Instagram Story, Christen Goff shared a photo of the Detroit Lions quarterback holding their daughter Romy after she was born.

Ad

Christen Goff shared a sentimental caption to the post, sending him birthday wishes and sending her admiration for all of the qualities she loves about him as a husband and a father. The photo shows Goff standing by the window, admiring his newborn daughter in his arms.

"Happy birthday to my best friend and the best dad to Romy girl. We love you @jaredgoff," Christen Goff wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Christen Goff sent a birthday message to husband, Jared Goff. (Photo via Christen Goff&#039;s Instagram Story)
Christen Goff sent a birthday message to husband, Jared Goff. (Photo via Christen Goff's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

On July 15th, Jared and Christen Goff announced the birth of their first child, daughter Romy Isabelle. The couple announced that they were expecting while walking the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony in February.

Ad

Christen Goff recently revealed to one of her Instagram followers that she first fell in love with the name Romy after hearing a French actress 1960s who had the name. The Sports Illustrated model then revealed that after finding out they were expecting, they met a little girl with the name and decided it was the name they wanted to use for their daughter.

Jared Goff shared special pregame moment with daughter Romy

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are looking to head back to the NFC playoffs this season. The Lions just lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night and have another hard battle ahead against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming week.

Ad

Goff and the Detroit Lions have a new member of the fan base this season, the quarterback's daughter Romy. Christen Goff recently shared their infant daughter's first visit to Ford Field.

"Romy knows ball 🏈" Christen Harper captioned the post.

In the post, the Goff's spent a moment together on the sidelines after pregame warmups. Their daughter Romy, wearing her dad's No. 16 Detroit Lions jersey for her first NFL game.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications