Jared Goff's wife Christen reacts as Lions QB Kyle Allen and his wife Summer announce pregnancy

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper, is happy for her husband's QB partner, Kyle Allen, and his wife, Summer Juraszek Allen, who are expecting their first child together. Kyle and Summer tied the knot in June 2024 and are now preparing to welcome a new member to their family. The couple announced the news with an Instagram post on Friday.

Ad

Ad

Trending

The announcement caught the attention of Goff's wife. Commenting on Summer's pregnancy post, Christen wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So happy for you guys 🥹🥹🥹."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Screenshot via IG/@summerjuraszek

Kyle and Summer’s love story has been one to watch. They got engaged in June 2022 when the QB proposed to her in Malibu, California. Two years later, they tied the knot and have been enjoying married life. They are preparing for parenthood, and their journey is just starting.

Ad

Also read: Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper shares a sweet note for Valentine's Day

Jared Goff and Christen Harper rock black outfits at Clippers game

Jared and Christen cheered up fans during their public appearance at the LA Clippers game on March 6, where Christen showed off her baby bump. The couple, who got married on June 22, is preparing to welcome their first child.

Ad

During their date at the Intuit Dome in California for the Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons, Harper wore a stylish black leather jacket. Goff twinned with his partner in a black sweatshirt and blue denims. Have a look:

Jared Goff and Christen Harper

The Lions quarterback, born in California, was a Pistons supporter that night. However, the Detroit franchise lost 123-115 to the Clippers, and the quarterback proudly represented Detroit by wearing a Tigers hat.

Ad

The couple’s love story began when they matched on the dating app Raya during Goff’s time with the LA Rams. Their relationship flourished, leading to the engagement in 2022 and the wedding in June last year. Now, they are preparing for their next big chapter—becoming parents.

Harper became famous after her role in TV shows like "Entourage" and making a name for herself in the modeling world. She won the 2021 Sports Illustrated Swim Search, which launched her career to new heights.

Ad

She recently shared some exciting news on Instagram.

"From Swim Search to Rookie of the Year, to SI Swimsuit model, @christengoff returns for the 2025 issue. The perfect sneak peek to start off your week! Issue hits stands in May."

Ad

With a baby on the way and a major magazine feature, 2025 is shaping up to be a remarkable year for her and Jared Goff.

Also read: In Photos: Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper calls special day with Lions QB as her "favorite day" of 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.