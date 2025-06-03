Jared Goff sends 2-word tribute to Frank Ragnow as Lions center retires to "prioritize" family

Four-time Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow shocked the NFL world when the 29-year-old announced his retirement from the game after just seven seasons.

Ad

Ragnow's teammate, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, dedicated a story to him. Goff shared Ragnow's retirement post and wrote:

"The Greatest"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jared Goff's Instagram story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Coming out of Arkansas, the Detroit Lions drafted Ragnow with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. In seven seasons, the center played 96 regular-season games for the franchise, recording 6344 offensive snaps during his career.

Ad

Trending

Ragnow highlighted that after suffering through several injury-ridden campaigns, he now wants to prioritize his health and well-being. The four-time Pro Bowler also said that he wants to spend more time with his family.

"These past couple of months have been very trying as I've come to the realization that my football journey is ending, and I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ragnow wrote on Instagram.

Ad

"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good, but I'm not, and it's time to prioritize my health and my families future. ... I have to listen to my body, and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life."

Ad

Frank Ragnow also expressed his gratitude to the franchise for its love and support throughout his career.

"The Lions organization has been absolutely incredible throughout this process, and I can't emphasize this enough how grateful I am for this team and all the fans. It was an absolute honor going to battle for you all."

Last season, Frank Ragnow played in all 16 regular-season games for the Lions. They finished with a 15-2 record, making the Divisional Playoff round, where they lost to the Washington Commanders.

Ad

Ex-Lions DE John Cominsky reacts to Frank Ragnow's retirement

Cominsky was drafted by the Falcons in 2019. He joined the Lions in 2022 and got to spend three seasons with Ragnow. After the center's retirement post, Cominsky dedicated a social media post to his former teammate.

"Congrats on a great career. It was an honr to compete against you. I consider you the best to ever do it," Kominsky wrote in an IG story.

Ad

John Kominsky's IG story

Like Ragnow, John Cominsky also retired at the age of 29, in March, citing injury concerns. He missed the Lions' 2024 campaign due to a torn MCL suffered in July 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.