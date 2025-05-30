Lions QB Jared Goff gushes over wife Christen Harper with heartfelt birthday message

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrated his wife Christen Harper's birthday on Wednesday. He shared a photo of Harper, who sat across the table from him smiling.
Goff also posted a heartfelt caption on how "lucky" he is to build a life alongside her. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming arrival of their first baby.
"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and soon to be baby mama!! So lucky to be on this life journey with you!! I love you!!" Goff wrote on Instagram.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Goff and Harper tied the knot in June in a small ceremony at Ojai, California, after getting engaged in June 2023. In February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby while walking the carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony.
Jared Goff and Christen Harper celebrated 'babymoon' with offseason getaway
Christen Harper and Jared Goff are counting down the days until they welcome their first child.
Last weekend, the couple enjoyed a "babymoon" trip to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. They had some downtime ahead of their baby's arrival, as well as the continuation of offseason workouts for the Detroit Lions this week.
In the carousel of photos on Instagram, Goff and Harper had some fun in the sun in the picturesque location. She wore a black and white plaid dress while cradling her baby bump in one photo.
"Babymooners!! 🌸," Harper wrote on Tuesday.
Harper recently made her fifth appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Her photos were extra special as she debuted her growing belly.
On May 13, Harper revealed in an Instagram post that they are expecting a baby girl. The Lions quarterback wore a hat that read "Girl Dad," confirming that a baby girl was on the way.
Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.