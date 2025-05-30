Lions QB Jared Goff gushes over wife Christen Harper with heartfelt birthday message

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrated his wife Christen Harper's birthday on Wednesday. He shared a photo of Harper, who sat across the table from him smiling.

Ad

Goff also posted a heartfelt caption on how "lucky" he is to build a life alongside her. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming arrival of their first baby.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and soon to be baby mama!! So lucky to be on this life journey with you!! I love you!!" Goff wrote on Instagram.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Goff shared a heartfelt message to wife Christen. (Photo via Jared Goff's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Goff and Harper tied the knot in June in a small ceremony at Ojai, California, after getting engaged in June 2023. In February, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby while walking the carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony.

Ad

Trending

Jared Goff and Christen Harper celebrated 'babymoon' with offseason getaway

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are counting down the days until they welcome their first child.

Last weekend, the couple enjoyed a "babymoon" trip to the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. They had some downtime ahead of their baby's arrival, as well as the continuation of offseason workouts for the Detroit Lions this week.

Ad

In the carousel of photos on Instagram, Goff and Harper had some fun in the sun in the picturesque location. She wore a black and white plaid dress while cradling her baby bump in one photo.

"Babymooners!! 🌸," Harper wrote on Tuesday.

Ad

Harper recently made her fifth appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Her photos were extra special as she debuted her growing belly.

On May 13, Harper revealed in an Instagram post that they are expecting a baby girl. The Lions quarterback wore a hat that read "Girl Dad," confirming that a baby girl was on the way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.