Jared Goff sends 3-word message as pregnant wife Christen Harper shows off her baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit cover

Christen Harper is once again featured in this year's edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. This year's photo shoot is a little different, though, as she was accompanied by her growing belly as she and her husband, Jared Goff, get closer to welcoming their first child.

Photos from her photo shoot were shared by the publication on social media this week. Jared Goff took time to applaud his wife for her accomplishments with Sports Illustrated. The Detroit Lions quarterback reshared a collage of photos from his wife's photo shoot, first declaring how proud he was of her.

"Proud of you!!" Goff captioned the Instagram Story.

Christen Harper's latest Sports Illustrated photo shoot got an astounding applause from husband Jared Goff. (Photo via Jared Goff's Instagram Story)

Goff then reshared another photo on his Instagram Story featuring his wife wearing a green bikini as she cradled her stomach. The Detroit Lions quarterback added the emoji of a chick hatching as a nod to their baby.

Goff reshared another photo of his wife Christen's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot. (Photo via Jared Goff's Instagram Story)

The couple broke the news that they were expecting their first baby on the red carpet at the NFL Honors ceremony in February 2025.

Christen Harper calls latest SI cover an 'honor'

Christen Harper and Jared Goff are gearing up for the arrival of their first child in the coming months. Harper, who first made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2021 after being discovered in a nationwide search, was once again in the 2025 edition of the annual publication.

The issue was officially launched this week, and Harper shared photos from her photo shoot in a carousel on her Instagram. She also added a heartfelt caption, sharing her excitement for the opportunity to share her pregnancy in the photos and how she will forever cherish this experience.

"SI Swim 2025 🦋 What an honor it was to shoot @si_swimsuit during the most special time of my life. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful and transformative experience. I truly have never felt more powerful, full of purpose and love.

"I can't believe I get to treasure these photos forever marking such a special time in my life 🤍," Christen Harper captioned her Instagram post.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper began dating in 2019 and got engaged in June 2022. They got married in a small, intimate ceremony in Ojai, California, in June 2024.

