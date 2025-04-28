Jared Goff's wife Christen Harper makes a hilarious joke while showing off her growing baby bump

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is enjoying his postseason break with his pregnant wife, Christen Harper, as the couple attended a basketball game at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Ahead of the game, Harper took a mirror selfie wearing a long-sleeve black top and denim jeggings with a rope belt for comfort.

The swimsuit model later shared the picture on her Instagram Story with a hilarious message as she wrote:

“Bringing my own basketball to the game.”

Jared Goff's wife, Christen Harper's IG Story

Harper is a few months into her pregnancy and appears to be embracing her baby bump. During an interview with PEOPLE before Super Bowl LIX, Harper, 31, revealed that she was pregnant during her Sports Illustrated bikini shoot and later went through changes in her body.

“Everybody celebrates when you have that like real bump," Christen Harper said, "but that in between time when you're kind of just feeling a little, I don't know not so yourself, it's hard. So, I'm happy I got to celebrate that moment and bring something good out of it.”

The shoot Harper was referring to was done poolside in Jamaica. She shared the clips from the shoot on her Instagram in February, where Harper endorsed two sets of bikinis. It was her fourth successive swimsuit shoot with the SI Swimsuit issue.

Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend NBA games to support the Pistons

On Sunday, the Goff couple headed to the Caesars Arena at Woodward Avenue, where the local team Detroit Pistons, were taking on the New York Knicks in a five-game series. Lions’ head coach, Dan Campbell, also received a special acknowledgement from the crowd and commentators accompanied them. The series was locked at 2-1 before the fourth game that took place in Detroit.

Goff had previously predicted a victory for the local team, the Pistons, to upset the favorites, the Knicks, but he expected a close fight. However, his prediction fell short on Sunday after the Pistons lost another close encounter, 93-94, to the Knicks.

The Lion's QB is a basketball fan and often spends date nights with his wife, attending basketball games. Last month, the couple were seen attending the Pistons’ game at Intuit Dome as the Pistons took on the local team LA Clippers. Unfortunately, the Pistons lost the game 123-115.

