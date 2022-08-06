“Jared is half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm" - When Donald Trump disparaged son-in-law to Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Former US President Donald Trump has long been shipping a relationship between his daughter Ivanka Trump and Tom Brady. The duo married different people - Ivanka married Jared Kusher and Brady married Gisele Bundchen. But Trump is said to still be harboring hopes of a union between the two.

Jared Kushner served as the Director of the Office of American Innovation during Trump's presidential tenure. He is set to release a book titled Breaking History: A White House Memoir on August 23. The book will see Kushner recount what happened behind closed doors during the Trump presidency.

The book will also dig deep into Trump's relationship with Tom Brady. It even mentions how he always preferred the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback over his own son-in-law. Several stories made the news where the former POTUS openly admitted that he would like his daughter to date Brady. This despite neither showing any real interest in being together.

One such story was published by the New York Times in 2019. The publication claimed that Trump even disparaged his son-in-law in front of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The publication wrote:

"He would joke that Ms. Trump could have married Tom Brady, the quarterback for the New England Patriots, and once joked to Robert K. Kraft, the team’s owner, that “Jared is half the size of Tom Brady’s forearm.”"

`In 2018, the publication wrote a piece claiming that Trump used to often joke around about his desire to have Brady as his son-in-law:

"Several times Mr. Trump joked that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law. “Instead,” the president said, according to five people who heard him, “I got Jared Kushner.”

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Donald Trump admitted that he would not let himself or Stern date his then-22-year-old Ivanka. He further went on to say that his "good friend" Brady could surely date his daughter and that would make him happy. The interview, which took place 18 years ago, might be the first time Trump has publicly tried to set up Ivanka and Tom.

He was quoted saying:

“Tom Brady, the quarterback, is somebody that really likes Ivanka and he’s a great guy and I got to know him at the Miss Universe contest."

He added:

"I think he’s great. He’s 25 years old. He’s Mr. All-American.”

Tom Brady and Ivanka are happily married to their respective partners

As mentioned, Brady and Ivanka ended up marrying different people, squashing the hopes of Donald Trump. Ivanka and Jared have been together since 2005, four years before they got married. The couple have three children - daughter Arabella Rose, and sons Joseph Frederick and Theodore James.

As for Brady, his relationship with supermodel Gisele Bundchen has been well documented by the media. The couple began dating in 2006. They have two children - son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake. Brady also has a third child from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan - a son named John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

