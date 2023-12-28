Jarrett Stidham contract: Comparing Broncos QB’s salary with Easton Stick’s contract

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is set to feature in the Broncos' last two regular season games. The career backup will replace starting quarterback Russell Wilson, with whom the Broncos are engaged in a controversial contractual standoff.

According to Spotrac, Stidham is signed to a two-year, $10 million contract as Wilson's backup in Denver. The Auburn alum earns an average salary of $5 million per season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

As for Easton Stick, the backup at the Los Angeles Chargers, Stick is signed to a one-year, $1.8 million deal. Stick's contract includes a signing bonus of $152,500 and total guarantees of $1,152,500. Justin Herbert's backup is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

How much has Jarrett Stidham earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Jarrett Stidham has earned $7,664,452 in his five-year NFL career. That amount would increase to $13,664,452 if he remains on the Broncos until the end of his contract.

The Auburn alum is one of the best-paid backup QBs in the NFL despite being one of the least experienced. Stidham has played just 14 games in his five-year NFL career. He has started just two games, both coming in 2022, during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jarrett Stidham's NFL career timeline

The New England Patriots drafted Jarrett Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 Draft. On joining Bill Belichick's team, Stidham signed a four-year, $3.15 million deal.

Stidham was a backup with the Patriots for the first three years of his NFL career. He made eight appearances (no starts) and was the third-string QB for most of his stint.

Stidham was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2022 NFL season, where he was reunited with former Patriots coach Josh McDaniels. With the Raiders, Stidham earned his first two starts in the NFL to close out the 2022 regular season before leaving via free agency.

These days, Stidham features for the Denver Broncos as Russell Wilson's backup. The Auburn alum has settled into his role and is set to appear in his first game of the 2023 season in Week 17.

