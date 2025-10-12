Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares 2-word message as she misses Broncos’ London game during pregnancy

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, didn't travel to London for the team's Week 6 game as she is pregnant with their third child.The game will be held on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Broncos set to face the New York Jets.Just hours before kickoff, Brianna Jones, the wife of Broncos safety Brandon Jones, posted a clip on her Instagram story featuring Jarrett. His face peeked out from under the red sideline stands, with a funny overlay text.“Hey what are you doing down there?” Brianna wrote.She tagged the Stindhams and Kennedy reposted a screenshot from the video.“Peekaboo Jarrett. Pretending I'm there.🥲 Go Broncos!!!!!” Kennedy wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @kennedystidham)Kennedy is embracing her third pregnancy with beautiful pictures from different maternity shoots.&quot;The slow days before the change,&quot; Kennedy wrote on Instagram on Saturday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe announced her third pregnancy last May. Kennedy shared the news through a maternity photoshoot and a YouTube video titled “WE’RE PREGNANT | the past four months of baby no.3.” It confirmed that she was already four months pregnant.Denver is entering the game with momentum after handing the Eagles their first loss in Week 5.The Broncos-Jets matchup on Sunday is part of the NFL International Series. It's the fourth international game of the year, following matchups in São Paulo (Chargers vs. Chiefs), Dublin (Vikings vs. Steelers) and London (Vikings vs. Browns).Denver last played in London in 2022, defeating the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shared her stylish Week 4 game day look 2 days before Week 6 gameKennedy Stidham showed off her Monday Night Football outfit from Week 4, when the Broncos faced the Bengals at home.She posed on the field in a white maternity jumpsuit that highlighted her baby bump. Kennedy paired is with a black leather jacket featuring a Broncos logo on the chest and stripe details on the shoulder.&quot;MNF at mile high hits different,&quot; Kennedy wrote on Instagram on Thursday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe wore pointed-toe high-heeled boots and added a body chain around her hips. Kennedy also carried a small Chanel handbag, while her hair was styled in a high ponytail with curtain bangs.Denver won against Cincinnati 28-3 on Sept. 29.