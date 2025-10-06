  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares 3-word reaction as Broncos end Eagles' undefeated streak in major comeback game

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares 3-word reaction as Broncos end Eagles' undefeated streak in major comeback game

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 06, 2025 15:47 GMT
Jarrett Stidham
Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, was excited for the Broncos' big win. (Photos via Kennedy Stidham's Instagram)

Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, celebrated the Denver Broncos win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos handed the Eagles their first loss of the season with a 21-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ad

Kennedy Stidham reshared the Denver Broncos Instagram post after they claimed victory over the Eagles. She added her own caption, sharing her excitement for the team's big accomplishment.

"LET'S GO BOYS," Kennedy Stidham proclaimed.
Kennedy Stidham celebrated the Denver Broncos win over the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo via Kennedy Stidham&#039;s Instagram Story)
Kennedy Stidham celebrated the Denver Broncos win over the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo via Kennedy Stidham's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead. Denver then went on to score 18 unanswered points leading the 21-17 road win. The Denver Broncos will now head to London where they will take on the New York Jets on Sunday morning.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shared her anticipation of baby's due date

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy are expecting their third child in the next few weeks. Kennedy Stidham recently shared a photo of their family of four and shared how she's anticipating their new arrival.

Kennedy wore a cropped gray sweater that showed her bump and a white, long skirt. Jarrett Stidham wore a similar color palette with a gray top but he paired his with black pants. Their daughter Lennon wore a gray dress while their son Madden wore a brown top and jeans.

Ad
"just waiting on our missing piece to arrive 🕊️👶🏼" Kennedy Stidham captioned the post.
Ad

In May, Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham announced that they were expecting tehir third child this fall. Just last week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story indicating that she was in the last four weeks of her pregnancy.

They welcomed their daughter Lennon in April 2022 and son Madden in March 2024. The couple met while both were students at Baylor University before the quarterback transferred to Auburn University.

The couple got engaged in June 2018 and then got married in June 2019. In June, Kennedy Stidham celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and noted that they have lived in five states and he has played for three teams during thus far during their marriage.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bethany Cohen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications