Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares 3-word reaction as Broncos end Eagles' undefeated streak in major comeback game

Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kennedy, celebrated the Denver Broncos win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos handed the Eagles their first loss of the season with a 21-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Kennedy Stidham reshared the Denver Broncos Instagram post after they claimed victory over the Eagles. She added her own caption, sharing her excitement for the team's big accomplishment.&quot;LET'S GO BOYS,&quot; Kennedy Stidham proclaimed.Kennedy Stidham celebrated the Denver Broncos win over the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo via Kennedy Stidham's Instagram Story)The Philadelphia Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a 17-3 lead. Denver then went on to score 18 unanswered points leading the 21-17 road win. The Denver Broncos will now head to London where they will take on the New York Jets on Sunday morning. Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shared her anticipation of baby's due dateDenver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife Kennedy are expecting their third child in the next few weeks. Kennedy Stidham recently shared a photo of their family of four and shared how she's anticipating their new arrival. Kennedy wore a cropped gray sweater that showed her bump and a white, long skirt. Jarrett Stidham wore a similar color palette with a gray top but he paired his with black pants. Their daughter Lennon wore a gray dress while their son Madden wore a brown top and jeans. &quot;just waiting on our missing piece to arrive 🕊️👶🏼&quot; Kennedy Stidham captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn May, Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham announced that they were expecting tehir third child this fall. Just last week, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story indicating that she was in the last four weeks of her pregnancy. They welcomed their daughter Lennon in April 2022 and son Madden in March 2024. The couple met while both were students at Baylor University before the quarterback transferred to Auburn University. The couple got engaged in June 2018 and then got married in June 2019. In June, Kennedy Stidham celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and noted that they have lived in five states and he has played for three teams during thus far during their marriage.