"He's one of the reasons why I came here" - Jarvis Landry reveals surprising reason why he joined the Saints

Jarvis Landry and most NFL fans cannot deny that the New Orleans Saints have been a team marked by losses since 2020. Drew Brees and Sean Payton are gone and Michael Thomas has been missing in action for quite some time.

However, a former Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins wide receiver decided to reverse the trend. Jarvis Landry was rumored to return to the Browns, but instead went south, going instead to New Orleans.

Many were surprised by the decision. According to Katherine Terrell of The Athletic via Pro Football Network, the wide receiver gave some insight into what went into his decision.

Speaking during his post-practice press conference, the wide receiver said Jameis Winston played a key role in the decision. Here's how he put it:

“He’s a leader, man. He’s . . . one of the reasons why I came here, just the conversations that we had, the intent that he’s putting behind the things that he’s saying."

He continued, lauding the quarterback's commitment to the game:

"Obviously, out here on the field, what you see is what you get. Look, I don’t see nobody else out here. This guy is the last one. That’s who he is. That’s something that you want at that position and a part of your team.”

Jarvis Landry's NFL career

Cleveland Browns v San Francisco 49ers

Jarvis Landry turns 30 this year and his career has consisted of a peak and a valley. In 2014, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins, where he played for four years. During his rookie season, he recorded 758 yards and five touchdowns. From there, his stats would improve.

In 2015, the wide receiver jumped to a new level, where he would roughly reside until 2020. In 2015, he earned 1,157 yards and four touchdowns. In 2016, he earned 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. In 2017, he earned 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

Landry left the Dolphins following the 2017 season and landed with a rapidly maturing Cleveland Browns team.

In his first season with the Browns, he recorded 976 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, he earned 1,174 yards and six touchdowns. After 2019, the wide receiver began a downward trend. In 2020, he earned 840 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 570 yards and two touchdowns.

Now with the Saints, the wide receiver will be working hard to overcome the story of the last two years. At 30 years old, many are hopeful that a breath of fresh air will jumpstart his career. After all, he already has five seasons with around 1,000 yards or more in production.

At the same time, many are nervous that Landry could be regressing in an unstoppable way. We will have to wait and see how he gets on when the 2022 season kicks off later this year.

