Jason Brownlee 40 time: How fast is Aaron Rodgers’ new weapon?

Jason Brownlee is making a name for himself amidst the marquee names on the New York Jets receiving corps.

He has been turning heads during training camp, especially after making an impressive one-hand catch.

A highlight like that makes up for his 40-yard dash time, which is slow for wideout standards.

@nyjets Jets’ undrafted free-agent WR Jason Brownlee, who led Southern Miss in receiving the past three seasons, made another dazzling catch today, as he has done throughout camp.@nyjets pic.twitter.com/QeWwDWTtmK

Brownlee participated during the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis and recorded a 40 time of 4.59 seconds. While that number is solid, scouts often put special attention to wideouts who ran the drill in 4.4 seconds or less.

Breaking down the numbers further, Jason Brownlee’s 10-yard split was 1.52 seconds, while his 20-yard split was 2.62 seconds. Those times indicate his ability to accelerate from his stance, possibly leaving defenders behind.

As for his other drills, he completed the 20-yard shuttle in 4.32 seconds and the three-cone routine in 6.91 seconds.

Despite those numbers, he went undrafted in 2023. The New York Jets signed him as an unrestricted rookie free agent last May, a move shaping to benefit both parties.

Jason Brownlee college stats

Brownlee started his collegiate football career at Eastern Mississippi Community College. He suited up for the school from 2018 to 2019. In his first year with the Lions, he caught 14 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. His team won that year’s National Junior College Athletic Association.

In his sophomore season, Jason Brownlee had 75 receptions for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns. But after that stellar campaign, he transferred to Southern Mississippi after initially making a commitment to Charlotte.

In his first season with the Golden Eagles, he had 34 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns. He became a Second Team All-Conference USA member after tallying 46 catches for 643 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

A year later, Brownlee made Third Team All-Sun Belt after having 55 receptions, 891 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.

New York Jets depth chart

Jason Brownlee will have an uphill battle in the Jets’ depth chart at wide receiver. While the number of wideouts in their 53-man final roster is uncertain, he must continue excelling to get a spot.

He doesn’t mind being the underdog because that has been his mantra throughout his football career. But to be one of Aaron Rodgers’ targets, he must beat players like Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb, and Garrett Wilson.

Aside from Jason Brownlee, the Jets also brought Corey Davis, Irvin Charles, Xavier Gipson, Malik Taylor, Alex Erickson, Jerome Kapp, and T.J. Luther to camp.