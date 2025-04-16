On Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," Jason Kelce and his younger brother - Travis Kelce - spoke about the Masters tournament [Monday (Apr. 7) to Sunday (Apr. 13)] in Augusta, Georgia. The annual sporting event is essentially the pinnacle of professional golf.

This year, Rory McIlroy - a former World No. 1 with over $250 million throughout his celebrated golf career - won his first-ever Masters title and wore the iconic green jacket for the first time.

Jason then revealed to Travis that he had placed a wager on The Masters. He bet that McIlroy would win and won an undisclosed amount of money by betting correctly.

"I actually have money. I had money on Rory. I'm very happy about this. I am very small. I'm not a big gambler, but I did have some wagers on Rory," Jason Kelce said. (13:50 onwards)

The former Philadelphia Eagles center then admitted that he was not only happy that he profited from the win but also excited about McIlroy's professional accomplishment. It wasn't easy for the experienced golfer, who was forced to play a one-hole playoff against Justin Rose to clinch the win.

Jason Kelce exposed reality of athlete's gym posts

Throughout the offseason, NFL players tend to showcase their workouts and share their preparation for the upcoming football season in social media posts. On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce exposed a reality that some players take to exaggerate their workouts.

The former Eagles center said that he isn't a fan of the social media workout posts because he has seen some players go in to take the photos or videos and then leave.

"I never really liked the Instagram posts from most guys because I feel like a lot of it is just — there are just so many guys I know who have gone in, done curls, taken a picture, and then walked right out of the gym."(27:15 onwards)

While some players in the National Football League take their workouts and training seriously, Kelce confirmed that some don't always do so.

