Jason Kelce applauds Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE finally addresses fellow Americans alongside Joe Biden

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Travis Kelce
  • Jason Kelce applauds Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE finally addresses fellow Americans alongside Joe Biden

Jason Kelce applauds Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE finally addresses fellow Americans alongside Joe Biden

By Shivam Damohe
Modified May 31, 2024 23:01 GMT
Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce applauds Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE finally addresses fellow Americans alongside Joe Biden

All eyes were on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, May 31, as the reigning Super Bowl champions touched base in Washington D.C. for what is now turning out to be an annual visit to the White House.

The Chief were decked in their finest for their visit with Joe Biden with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce front and center among the Chiefs.

Keen attention was paid to what Kelce would do at the podium this time around after nearly addressing his fellow Americans last year before Patrick Mahomes pulled his star tight end away from the mic.

This time around, President Joe Biden made it a point to call Kelce to the mic for a few words.

also-read-trending Trending

Kelce said:

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again. I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased so I'm going to go back to my spot."

Jason Kelce, who's also been to the White House before, had a thing or two to say about his brother finally getting his time on the mic. The Eagles icon tweeted:

"Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @TKelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!"

Kansas City Chiefs manage to steer clear of controversy at White House visit

The Chiefs may have earned the respect of their peers on the field with a consecutive Super Bowl win but it appears they have some work to do off the field.

Star wide receiver Rashee Rice kicked off the laundry list of controversies with the Chiefs after their Super Bowl win. Rice was involved in a high-speed car crash and is currently facing two lawsuits, one of which is slated to go to trial in December 2024.

In May, Chiefs duo Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested over possession of marijuana and THC. The duo posted bail at $2,500 and were promptly released.

To cap it all off, DE Isaiah Buggs was charged with two second-degree animal cruelty misdemeanors. Buggs' agent later released a statement refuting those charges, claiming that the Chiefs star was being harassed by police over a business dispute.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी