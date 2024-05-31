Jason Kelce applauds Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE finally addresses fellow Americans alongside Joe Biden

All eyes were on the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday, May 31, as the reigning Super Bowl champions touched base in Washington D.C. for what is now turning out to be an annual visit to the White House.

The Chief were decked in their finest for their visit with Joe Biden with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce front and center among the Chiefs.

Keen attention was paid to what Kelce would do at the podium this time around after nearly addressing his fellow Americans last year before Patrick Mahomes pulled his star tight end away from the mic.

This time around, President Joe Biden made it a point to call Kelce to the mic for a few words.

Kelce said:

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again. I'm not going to lie, President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased so I'm going to go back to my spot."

Jason Kelce, who's also been to the White House before, had a thing or two to say about his brother finally getting his time on the mic. The Eagles icon tweeted:

"Man, Im not gonna lie, that was tight. Well done @TKelce, doesn’t get much cooler than that!"

Kansas City Chiefs manage to steer clear of controversy at White House visit

The Chiefs may have earned the respect of their peers on the field with a consecutive Super Bowl win but it appears they have some work to do off the field.

Star wide receiver Rashee Rice kicked off the laundry list of controversies with the Chiefs after their Super Bowl win. Rice was involved in a high-speed car crash and is currently facing two lawsuits, one of which is slated to go to trial in December 2024.

In May, Chiefs duo Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested over possession of marijuana and THC. The duo posted bail at $2,500 and were promptly released.

To cap it all off, DE Isaiah Buggs was charged with two second-degree animal cruelty misdemeanors. Buggs' agent later released a statement refuting those charges, claiming that the Chiefs star was being harassed by police over a business dispute.