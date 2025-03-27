Jason Kelce breaks down what helped Josh Allen secure NFL MVP over Lamar Jackson

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce believes that preseason expectations helped Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen win NFL MVP this past year.

On the popular "New Heights Podcast" on Wednesday, Jason and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were joined by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who asked whether they would've voted Allen or Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson for league MVP.

"They both had great cases for MVP," Jason Kelce said. "The only reason I tend to think they got it right with Josh is because I think Josh, a lot of the time, the MVP comes down to expectations.

"And I think the Ravens' expectations were high from the get-go. And I think Josh losing some of the guys that they lost anyway, they didn't have a lot of other star power. I think they overachieved, and he had a season that was unexpected, which is why he got it."

Kelce highlighted how both men were deserving of the prestigious award (Timestamp: 1:06.00):

"I think that narrative, a lot of times, ends up being the one that wins. But both of them had merits of winning, and that's the reality. ... If they would have given it to Lamar, I would have been like, 'Hey, he deserved it, too.'"

Last season, Allen and Lamar both had remarkable campaigns, and each had over 3,700 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, 530 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

As alluded to, there was a preseason expectation that the Bills would take a step back after the offseason losses of wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis through free agency.

However, as Allen displayed this year, he is capable of carrying the Bills' offensive unit to amazing heights both personally and as a team, something that helped his case for MVP.

Key moments from Josh Allen's MVP-winning season

Josh Allen not only had a phenomenal statistical campaign in 2024, but he also produced some legendary performances that contributed to his MVP campaign.

In Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Allen led the Bills to a 30-21 win, a game capped off by Allen's physical and mesmerizing 26-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach.

Next, in a Week 13 snow game at HighMark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Allen made a pass to Amari Cooper, who threw a lateral back to Allen, who made a remarkable leaping effort for a touchdown.

Finally, in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, Allen became the first player in NFL history to record three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game.

