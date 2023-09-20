Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift started trending together when the pop singer rejected his friendship bracelet. Referencing Swift a few more times, there seems to have been significant development between Kelce and Swift.

Neither of the two has made any statement on the matter, but that hasn't stopped people guessing.

Travis' brother Jason Kelce, however, was recently asked about the Kansas City Chiefs star's dating life. Though careful while speaking about his private life, Jason made a statement on the matter.

Jason Kelce answered the question while on Sports Radio 94WIP:

"It's hard to answer cause I don't really know a lot about what's happening in Travis' love life and I try to like, keep a 'his business is his business' and stay out out of that world.

"But having said that man, I think it's going great. I think it's all 100% true."

Jason Kelce previously refused to talk about Travis Kelce's dating life ft. Taylor Swift

In an earlier conversation with Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, the Philadelphia Eagles star failed to speak about Travis Kelce's love life.

Not wanting to delve deeper into personal matters, Jason spoke about "Catching Kelce," the Chiefs star's dating show from a few years ago:

"I've seen these rumors, I can't comment on them.

"Ever since 'Catching Kelce,' everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life. I don't really know what's going on there. I know Travis is having fun and we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

Following his breakup with Kayla Nicole a few months ago, Travis Kelce has remained private about his dating life.