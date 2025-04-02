Jason Kelce brings up Barry Bonds' infamous legacy while discussing MLB's introduction of torpedo bat 

Jason Kelce is retired from the NFL, but he can't seem to keep himself away from the spotlight. The former Philadelphia Eagles center recently expressed his thoughts on the MLB's 'torpedo' bats debate, while recalling Barry Bonds' legacy.

Ad

On Wednesday's episode of the "New Heights" podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the use of 'torpedo' bats in the pro baseball league.

When Jason's younger brother, Travis, wondered what Bonds could do with the now-used torpedo bat, the former NFL center didn't shy away from speaking about the MLB legend's alleged substance abuse.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If it's good yet or not, but yeah," Jason said (4:33). "I mean, I think the bat Barry used was fine. What's better, a regular bat with copious amounts of steroids or a no-steroids and a torpedo bat? I'm taking steroids."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Bonds played 22 years in the MLB until his retirement in 2007. He earned 14 All-Star honors and won seven NL MVP awards, but his career was somewhat tarnished for allegedly using performance-enhancing drugs.

Per reports, Bonds admitted receiving "cream" and "clear" substances from his trainer during the 2003 season, when he was playing for the San Francisco Giants. Months after his retirement, Bonds was indicted on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice for allegedly lying about the use of BALCO, a company that manufactured an undetectable steroid.

Ad

While Bonds' perjury charges were dropped, he was convicted of obstruction of justice in 2011. The former MLB left fielder was then exonerated in 2015.

Bonds also holds several MLB records, including the most career home runs (762). The Giants also retired his No. 25 jersey in August 2018.

Former NFL center Jason Kelce welcomes his fourth child with wife Kylie

Jason Kelce (L) with his wife Kylie - Source: Getty

Former Eagles star Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, welcomed their fourth child, Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, into the world on Sunday. The couple now has four daughters.

Kylie announced the birth of her fourth child on Instagram. The three other children she shares with Jason are Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.