Jason Kelce calls out Bills owner Terry Pegula over misinterpreted comments on tush push ban

Jason Kelce was having none of Terry Pegula's comments after the Bills owner used the former Eagles center's statements as an excuse to advocate for banning the tush push. The play, which was popularized in Philadelphia, has found unprecedented success in their offensive scheme as opposing defensive coordinators have struggled to stop it.

During the general meeting this year, the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills took the lead in trying to ban the play for player safety. They argued that the scheme was inherently dangerous and Terry Pagula used the former center's statements against him. Jason Kelce had previously said the tush push is tough for a center and called it grueling.

The former Eagles star took to X/Twitter to debunk that interpretation of his words by writing,

"I think the good gentleman from Buffalo appears to have misunderstood my meaning of the word grueling, I have never called the play dangerous. If the NFL wishes to summon me for legitimate thoughts on the tush push under oath, I’d be glad to give my testimony."

He basically contended that the Bills' owner's identifying of the word grueling to call it a dangerous play had no merit and he was happy to testify to that effect.

Jason Kelce's response targets Terry Pegula and leaves Pat Murphy unscathed

While Jason Kelce responded to Terry Pegula, it must be noted that the highlighted portion he was replying to came from Pat Murphy, the Packers president. He was the one who told reporters,

“I believe Jason Kelce has made public comments about, he’s glad he’s not involved in the play anymore because he felt it was pretty dangerous.”

The Inquirer reported, though, that the Bills owner had also joked about the former center's statement, although it was the Green Bay executive who went on record.

Jason Kelce has a history of antagonizing Buffalo fans and owners, especially since he hung up his cleats. His brother, Travis Kelce, has been involved in many high-quality matches between the Chiefs and the Bills, with Kansas City generally coming out on top in crucial moments in big games.

Perhaps the most notable instance is when the tight end scored in the 2023 postseason, in the Divisional Round, en route to winning another Super Bowl. Jason Kelce went shirtless in the freezing Buffalo weather as Terry Pegula saw his team bow out yet again without winning either the conference or world championships.

The former center has carried on antagonizing Terry Pegula ever since he retired and he does not look to be in the mood to back down.

