  Jason Kelce calls out brother Travis in 4 words after Chiefs TE's surprising message to Eagles fans

Jason Kelce calls out brother Travis in 4 words after Chiefs TE's surprising message to Eagles fans

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:48 GMT
ACC Celebrity Golf Championship Presented By American Century Investments - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce joked with this brother prior to the Super Bowl - Source: Getty

Two seasons ago, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce were facing each other during Super Bowl LVII. The legends of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs had a great battle, and Kansas City won 38-35 in the second Super Bowl of Patrick Mahomes' career.

Now, the two teams will meet again in the Super Bowl. But the situation has changed: Jason retired from the NFL after the 2023 season, while his younger brother added another ring with the Chiefs in the same year. Destiny once again put the Eagles in Travis' way to a ring.

Jason hosted his brother on his ESPN show "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce", and Travis had a cynical response when Jason asked whether there was anything he would like to say to the fans of Philadelphia. The younger brother voiced a "Go Birds, baby", but Jason did not let it slide:

"You don't mean that. There's absolutely no chance".

Even though he lost a ring to his younger brother, Jason Kelce can't complain about his career in Philadelphia. The center, who played for the Eagles for over a decade, became a legend on and off the field for the fans. He was an integral part of the 2017 roster, which won the first-ever Super Bowl for the franchise.

Travis Kelce dominated against the Eagles in their previous Super Bowl meeting

Two years ago, Super Bowl LVII was decided on the minimal details. The Chiefs won in a last-second game-winning field goal by Harrison Butker, with the 38-35 score proving how tight the game was.

Jason's numbers can't be measured through stats, but he did not allow a sack on Jalen Hurts. Travis, on the other hand, had a great game: he finished with six receptions, 81 yards and a touchdown. He was crucial for the Chiefs' second ring in four years.

Kansas City is looking to make history. If they defeat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LIX, they'll become the first-ever team to win three straight Super Bowl championships in the history of the NFL. The Chiefs' legacy would be secured with a win.

