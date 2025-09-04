Jason Kelce calls out Jerry Jones' flawed logic behind Micah Parsons trade decision

The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers last week. Reports claim that Parsons requested a trade away from Dallas on Aug. 1 after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did not meet his contract demands. As part of the trade, the Cowboys received a 2026 and 2027 first-round pick and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Now that Parsons has made his move to Green Bay and a lucrative contract, former NFL center Jason Kelce has called out Jones' flawed decision to trade the four-time linebacker.

"There is a chance that it can work out if one of these first or both of these first-round picks are successful," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. "But like, statistically, the chances of that happening are so low that you're going to find somebody that affects the game like this. Like, that's what I think, recently, there's been things coming out, like, he's not great against the run, and I'm not normally a guy that cares that much about sacks. I think that number sometimes gets overblown somewhat.

"This guy (Parsons) affects the game on a level that maybe only two or three other guys in the NFL do across the league on defense. Like, he is that big of a difference maker in your entire game plan. We played the Cowboys without him; it is so different.

"And I love Kenny Clark. Clark is a great player, and I kind of feel bad that he's a part of this and being compared to Micah Parsons, because as a defensive tackle, he's really good. But he's not affecting the game the way that Parsons is and the way they're trying to sell this I think it is funny. Because they have to at this point. But the real reason this isn't happening is flat-out egos. "

After being traded to Green Bay, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers. He is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Micah Parsons expected to make Packers debut in Week 1 vs. Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons has begun practicing with the Packers this week. However, reports claim that the linebacker is still dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain.

Despite his back issues, Parsons is expected to make his debut for the Packers in their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Parsons played four years with the Cowboys, where he established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He racked up 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.

