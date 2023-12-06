Jason Kelce calls out refs for controversial missed DPI call on Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is the latest to call into question the NFL refereeing. His criticism comes after the egregious no-call on Kansas City Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the final stages of their loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The refereeing hasn't been at its best this season and that isn't even up for debate, though referees are humans and they make mistakes. But with all the cameras at stadiums, many are calling for better use of them as several poor no-calls and calls that go against teams just aren't right.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was attempting to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes and was clearly impeded when trying to get the ball as the defender arrived early. But no call was made, much to the disappointment of the Chiefs. Now, Kelce has weighed in.

Jason Kelce astounded Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn't get pass interference call

Throughout a game, there are multiple missed calls, and most are touch-and-go, but others are clear and obvious (to the fans at home anyway) and that was the case with Valdes-Scantling.

For Kelce, who spoke on the New Heights podcast with his brother Travis Kelce, it's a play that warranted a flag.

“I think referees have a hard enough job, so I'm not going to complain about them. But this was a call that I think was probably missed. I mean, it's textbook pass interference. You know, he puts his, you know, he puts himself in between the defender and the ball, the defender has to go through his back.

"I don't know how this one isn't called, even though I'm a fan of letting guys play. And maybe I shouldn't say it because Pat certainly doesn't want it said, he was quoted as saying at the end of the game. They let the guys play and I'm all about that. And you know what, I'm about that too, but that was a frustrating one.”

Jason Kelce and Eagles gearing up for Cowboys showdown

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

For Jason Kelce and his Eagles, Sunday Night Football can't come quick enough as they face the Dallas Cowboys at the AT&T Stadium. With the NFC East and potentially the NFC lead up for grabs, this game has a lot riding on it.

The Cowboys are in sparkling form after disposing off the Seattle Seahawks 41-35, while the Eagles are coming off a beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, 42-19.

It has all the makings of a true heavyweight clash on Sunday night and we bet that Jason Kelce and his teammates will be looking to rebound from their poor loss to the 49ers.

Easier said than done against a Cowboys team that is flying, especially at home, but Kelce and the Eagles will fancy their chances after beating Dallas earlier in the year. Bring your popcorn!