On Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce reflected on their earlier dating experiences. During a segment with their mother, Donna Kelce, the former Eagles center and his brother discussed how little they dated during college, with their mom pointing out that they rarely brought women home. The conversation showcased how different their personal lives were before settling down — Jason is now married to Kylie Kelce, and Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce gave a lighthearted account of his struggles with dating, attributing it to a lack of confidence and self-described poor appearance. He said on the podcast,

"I had plenty of time to date. I had absolutely zero game and I looked like an overweight oompa-loompa. That's why I didn't have any girlfriends...I just sucked at talking to women."

Kylie Kelce later reacted to the clip on TikTok, posting a brief comment that confirmed his assessment, but called it “very charming.” The same post was shared on Instagram. Jason responded to Kylie’s statement, commenting:

“My game is so good, you don’t even know it’s happening!”

The couple’s relationship began in 2015 after matching on Tinder. Jason admitted in a previous episode that he knew early on that she was the one. They were married in 2018 and now have four daughters. Kylie has remained active in public life, supporting her husband through his NFL career and launching her podcast, “Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce,” in December 2024.

Donna Kelce on letting Travis and Jason choose their own path

On Wednesday's "New Heights", Donna Kelce joined her sons, Travis and Jason, to discuss parenting and how they were raised. She shared her thoughts on letting kids choose what they enjoy instead of pushing them into things. Donna said her sons were the ones who drove their own interests growing up, whether it was football, school activities or hobbies. She believes that kids do better when they enjoy what they’re doing, and parents should support and not pressure them.

Later in the episode, a listener sought advice after her daughter jokingly said she was “stolen” by her mom in public. Donna guessed Travis would’ve said something similar as a kid. When asked how their father, Ed Kelce, would’ve reacted, she recalled him using tough words to shut it down quickly. Donna and Ed Kelce were married for 25 years, raising their sons in Ohio before divorcing after both finished college.

